A Better Hot Dog
SCRAPS #48: spiral hot dog summer
21 hr ago
May 2023
Delicious Raspberry Lemon Vinaigrette
SCRAPS #47: an easy, refreshing salad with a delicious raspberry lemon dressing
May 22
Cottage Cheese Bread
SCRAPS #46: a high-protein alternative to you favorite sandwich bread
May 15
Carolina Gelen
Raspberry Pound Cake
SCRAPS #45: a cake to impress
May 12
Carolina Gelen
April 2023
Éclair Cake 2.0
SCRAPS #44: soft choux pastry, silky vanilla custard, rich chocolate ganache
Apr 26
Indian-Inspired Masala Fried Eggs
SCRAPS #43: a flavorful breakfast inspired by the delicious street food in Patna, India
Apr 17
Berries And Cream Cups
SCRAPS #42: tart berries, crunchy almond meringue cookies, whipped cream
Apr 5
March 2023
Blueberry Loaf Cake
SCRAPS #41: a tender, fruity yogurt cake perfect for spring
Mar 27
Chocolate Salami
SCRAPS #40: an easy 10-minute no-bake dessert & a zoom class
Mar 24
Gochujang Beef Stew with Roasted Tomatoes and Creamy Coconut Polenta
SCRAPS #39: the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and spicy, my ideal dinner meal
Mar 17
Coconut Chicken Curry
SCRAPS #38: a delicious, comforting Thai-inspired dish
Mar 2
February 2023
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
SCRAPS #37: topped with sour candied lemon peels and pistachios
Feb 20
