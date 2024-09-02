CHICKEN PAPRIKASH

Succulent chicken, savory paprika sauce, and chewy egg dumplings, all in one dish: this is chicken paprikash, a rich and comforting Hungarian recipe I grew up with. I have fond memories of making and eating this meal with my family, my parents would always prepare a platter of crisp, green onions for the table and set it next to the big pot of paprikash. There are so many variations to this recipe, some people serve it with egg dumplings, mamaliga, egg noodles, potatoes or bread. Whatever carb-filled utensil for transporting the sauce from the plate to your mouth will do the job!

My version is here to simplify the process as much as possible, without giving up any flavor. Traditionally, this meal is made with bone-in chicken. While I can appreciate the flavor bone-in chicken brings, I always thought it was so messy and fussy trying to scoop out a chicken drumstick or thigh out of the stew. Whether you use your hands, a fork or a knife, the sauce tends to go everywhere but your plate. For that exact reason, I decided to make my verison spoonable and cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces.

I slowly cook the onions and bell peppers together, until they form a paste. Bloom the paprika alongside that and you’ve got yourself the perfect base for the sauce.

It is common to use heavy or sour cream for the sauce. You’ll notice my recipe is dairy-free as written, I switched things up with a little coconut milk to keep things kosher, but feel free to use dairy if you’d like.

For more ingredients substitutes, check the list below the ingredients.

Photo by Nico Schinco

Photos by Nico Schinco

If you have any questions, please leave them in the comments below!

RECIPE

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Printable recipe here:

Chicken Paprikash 103KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

INGREDIENTS

Chicken Paprikash

1 1/2 pounds (700 g) chicken thighs or breast, cubed into bite-sized pieces

Salt and pepper

4 tablespoons neutral oil , such as sunflower seed oil, plus more as needed

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

2 large red bell peppers, finely chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 garlic cloves, finely grated

3 tablespoons sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional

14 oz (400 ml) can full-fat coconut milk

1 1/2 cups chicken stock OR 1/2 tablespoon chicken consommé powder + 1 1/2 cups water

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Fresh parsley and green onions, for serving

Dumplings

6 large eggs

2 cups (260 g) all-purpose flour

Salt

SUBSTITUTES FOR

chicken: beans, firm tofu, or mushrooms;

yellow onion: shallots;

tomato paste: canned or fresh tomatoes;

garlic: omit or use 2 teaspoons garlic powder;

coconut milk: blended cashews, blended tofu, heavy cream, sour cream or any non-dairy milk alternatives;

cayenne pepper: omit or use a dash of hot sauce of choice;

chicken stock/chicken stock cube: bone broth or vegetable stock;

cornstarch: all-purpose flour;

eggs: water or non-dairy milk.

INSTRUCTIONS

Season the chicken with a hefty pinch of salt and a few cracks of black pepper. In a medium pot or braiser over medium-high heat, heat 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the cubed chicken and sear for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until the chicken develops a golden brown exterior. Transfer to a plate and reserve. Add an additional tablespoon of oil to the pot. Add the onion and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, occasionally stirring, until golden, softened and translucent. Add the peppers and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, occasionally stirring, until the veggie mixture thickens and develops caramelized bits at the bottom of the pan. Add more oil if needed. Add the tomato paste and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until darker in color. Add the garlic, paprika and cayenne, if using, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the coconut milk and stir to combine, scraping any caramelized bits on the bottom of the pot into the sauce. You will be left with a silky, bright orange sauce. Add the chicken stock (or chicken consommé and water) and stir. Season with a big pinch of salt and add the cooked chicken to the sauce. Simmer over medium-low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, occasionally stirring. In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch with a tablespoon of water. Add the cornstarch mixture to the simmering sauce. Cook for 3 to 5 more minutes until the sauce has thickened. Taste, and season with more salt, if needed. Make the dumplings: bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Season with a big pinch of salt. In a mixing bowl, combine the eggs, flour, and a pinch of salt. Vigorously mix using a fork, until combined. You will be left with a thick, gooey batter. Cook the dumplings: Dip a spoon in the boiling water. Using the spoon, scrape about a tablespoon-sized piece of batter against the edge of the bowl, directly in the boiling water. Repeat with the remaining batter. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, until the dumplings start floating. Cover with a lid for 1 minute, then divide the dumplings amongst serving bowls, using a slotted spoon. Top with paprikash, parsley and serve with green onions on the side.

Photo by Nico Schinco

Photos by Nico Schinco

