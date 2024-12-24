These schnitzel latkes bring the best of both worlds: a juicy piece of chicken coated in a latke exterior instead of typical breadcrumbs. The result is irresistibly crunchy and tasty, and it pairs incredibly well with ginger-spiced apple sauce or lemon aioli. Enjoy!

Makes 4 large schnitzels | Prep time: 40 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes | Total time: 1 hour

Schnitzel Latkes

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 eggs

Salt, black pepper and paprika

A dash of hot sauce, optional

4 medium (1.4kg or 3lbs) Russet potatoes

1 medium (250g or 9 oz) yellow onion, peeled

1 cup (128g) cornstarch

½ cup (60g) breadcrumbs

1/3 cup (45g) sesame seeds

4 large (1kg or 2.2lbs) chicken breasts

Oil, for frying

Ginger Apple Sauce

¾ cup (200g) apple sauce

1 small knob (5g) fresh ginger, finely grated

Salt

Lemon Aioli

2 yolks

3 garlic cloves

Zest of 1 small lemon

Juice of 1/2 small lemon

1/3 cup (75g) neutral oil, such as avocado oil

Salt

Prepare the dredging station: To a quarter sheet pan, add the flour. To a quarter sheet pan, add the eggs, a pinch of salt, a few cracks of black pepper, and a sprinkle of paprika. Add a drizzle of hot sauce, if using. Vigorously mix with a fork until combined.

Scrub the potatoes under warm water. Using the coarse side of a box grater or the shredder attachment of a food processor, grate the potatoes and onion. Add to a large 1-inch deep pan. Season with a big pinch of salt. Massage the mixture for a few minutes, until the potatoes start releasing liquid. Line a medium bowl with cheesecloth. Add the potatoes and onion to the cheesecloth. Bring the cheesecloth corners together, twist and squeeze as much liquid from the potatoes and onions as possible. Discard the liquid.

Rinse and pat dry the large, deep pan. Add the potatoes and onion back to the pan. Add the cornstarch, breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, and a pinch of salt. Toss to evenly coat.

Prepare the chicken: Line a cutting board with plastic wrap. Working with one at a time, place the chicken breast on the cutting board. Place your palm over the chicken breast. Hold the knife parallel to the cutting board and slice the chicken breast in half, starting from the curvier (thicker) side of the breast:

For 8 schnitzel latkes, slice all the way through the breast to end up with 2 cutlets.

For 4 large schnitzel latkes, slice 3/4 of the way through the breast and unfold the cut half to reveal a large cutlet.

Season with salt, pepper, and paprika. Cover with plastic wrap. Using a tenderizer or rolling pin, pound the cutlets to 0.5 cm or 1/4-inch thickness.

Make the schnitzel latkes: Working with one at a time, dip the chicken cutlet in flour on both sides. Shake off any excess flour and dip in egg on both sides. Dip in the potato mixture, pressing down the cutlet to ensure the potatoes adhere to both sides.

Cook the schnitzel latkes: Place a cooling rack on a large baking sheet to drain the chicken after frying. Place a large, 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Fill the skillet with 1-inch of oil and heat to 360°F (180°C).

Carefully place the schnitzel latke in the oil. Fry for 10 minutes, until the edges and bottom turn golden brown. Carefully flip using tongs and continue frying for 6 to 8 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Adjust the heat as needed to prevent the oil from burning.

Carefully transfer the schnitzel latke to the cooling rack. Season with salt. Repeat with remaining schnitzel latkes.

Make the ginger apple sauce: To a small bowl, add the apple sauce and season with a pinch of salt. Using a microplane, finely grate the ginger in the bowl. Stir to combine.

Make the lemon aioli: To a 16-oz deli container or glass jar, add the yolks, garlic, a pinch of salt, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Using an immersion blender or whisk, blend/mix, slowly streaming the oil to emulsify. Taste and season with more salt, as needed. Serve the schnitzel latkes right away, with the sauces on the side.

