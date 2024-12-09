Making pancakes from scratch can be a time consuming process, from making the batter to individually cooking and flipping dozens of pancakes on the stove top. One way to reduce the prep time is by delegating the cooking-task to your oven: simply pour the pancake batter in a large sheet pan and bake it until golden and fluffy, then slice the giant sheet pan pancake into squares, stack them and serve. Whether you’re making pancakes for a crowd, meal prepping or simply cooking them for yourself, this recipe will cut your prep time in half while delivering incredibly tender pancakes. When it comes to flavoring the batter, choose your own adventure: chocolate chips, blueberries, fruits, jam, or my favorite, the cinnamon swirl.

If you’ve ever made cinnamon swirl pancakes on the stove top, you know how messy things can get: the cinnamon sugar butter tends to ooze everywhere as you’re flipping the pancakes in a skillet and is very likely to burn by the time the pancake is done cooking. These cinnamon swirl sheet pan pancakes make for a much neater process: pipe the cinnamon sugar on the pancake batter, bake, and you’ll be left with neat, buttery cinnamon swirls in each pancake.

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Printable recipe:

Cinnamon Swirl Sheet Pan Pancakes 97.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

INGREDIENTS

Cinnamon Swirl

1/3 cup (65g) light brown sugar

4 tablespoons (56g) room temperature unsalted butter plus 1 tablespoon (14g) butter, melted

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Pancakes

2 cups (500g) whole milk

2 tablespoons (26g) lemon juice

3 eggs

3 tablespoons (38g) granulated sugar

3 tablespoons (43g) unsalted butter, melted, plus 3 tablespoons (43g) for greasing

Salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups (312g) all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Glaze

1 cup (115g) powdered sugar

2 tablespoons (26g) whole milk

INSTRUCTIONS

Video tutorial:

Heat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Place a 13x18 inch sheet pan in the oven.

Make the cinnamon swirl: In a bowl, using an electric mixer or wooden spoon, mix together the brown sugar, 4 tablespoons room temperature butter and cinnamon. Add 1 tablespoon of melted butter and mix for a few minutes until combined.

Make the pancakes: In a bowl, combine the milk and lemon juice. Set them aside for 2 minutes. The milk will slowly start curdling. Add the eggs, sugar, 3 tablespoons melted butter, a pinch of salt and vanilla. Whisk until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder and baking soda. Pour the wet mixture over the dry ingredients and whisk until combined, a few lumps are fine, you’re not looking for an ultra-smooth batter.

Pour 1/3 cup of pancake batter in the cinnamon butter. Mix until incorporated. Add to a piping or zip-seal bag. Cut a small hole in tip of the bag.

Prepare the sheet pan: Carefully remove the sheet pan from the oven. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons butter to pan and brush all over.

Pour the pancake batter in the pan. Pipe the cinnamon swirls all over the batter.

Choose your own adventure, use more or less cinnamon swirl filling, as you like:

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes. Slice into 9 to 12 pancakes to serve.

Make the glaze: In a small bowl, combine the sugar and milk. Mix using a spoon and pour over the pancakes.

Got leftover cinnamon swirl pancakes?

Turn them into egg and cheese sandwiches:

Sear the pancakes in a little bit of butter, then top with cooked eggs and cheese. Add a splash of water, cover with a lid and steam until the cheese is melty.