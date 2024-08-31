I am working on sharing more casual dinner recipes I make throughout the week here on my newsletter, so I really hope you enjoy this first one. Brace yourselves for a lot more recipes coming your way this month! Have a wonderful weekend xx

As a thank you for your support, if you preordered my cookbook, you now have access to

THESE 3 RECIPES HERE

Best Banana Bread, Lemon Pepper Chicken, Many Mushrooms Lasagna

If you haven’t yet, there is still time to preorder and access those recipes:

PREORDER A COOKBOOK COPY HERE

You can also join me on my book tour, I can’t wait to meet you!

Tickets include a copy of my cookbook from a small, local indie bookshop:

TOUR TICKETS

If you have any questions, please leave them in the comments below!

Calabrian Chicken with Date Fennel Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Makes 2 servings

Calabrian Chicken With Date Fennel Salad 60.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

INGREDIENTS

Chicken

2 chicken breasts, about 1.2-pounds, cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) cubes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds, roughly crushed

1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic or 1 garlic clove, grated

1 tablespoon Calabrian chili sauce

Salt and pepper

Bulgur

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup bulgur

Salt

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

Fennel greens and fronds (from the fennel you will be using in the salad)

1 garlic clove, grated

Fennel salad

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons lemon zest, about 1 lemon

2 tablespoons lemon juice, about 1/2 lemon

4 Medjool dates, pitted and chopped

Salt

2 small fennel bulbs or 1 large one, thinly sliced

1/3 cup Kalamata olives, sliced, optional

Substitutions for

chicken breast: chicken thighs, salmon fillets or firm tofu

extra-virgin olive oil: neutral oil, such as avocado oil, sunflower seed oil, etc.

Calabrian chili sauce: tomato paste, blended sun-dried tomatoes or blended roasted peppers mixed with a dash of cayenne pepper

chicken or vegetable stock: water

garlic: garlic powder

dates: raisins or craisins

fennel bulbs: thinly sliced green cabbage

INSTRUCTIONS

Marinate the chicken: To a medium bowl, add the chicken, olive oil, coriander, paprika, garlic, Calabrian chili sauce, a hefty pinch of salt and a few cracks of black pepper. Mix until combined and marinate for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook the bulgur: In a medium pot over medium-heat, add the oil. Add the bulgur and toast, stirring occasionally, until golden and fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully add the chicken stock (mine was frozen in the pics), the fennel greens and fronds, a hefty pinch of salt and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, until most (but not all) of the liquid has been absorbed. Turn the heat off, remove the fennel, stir in the garlic and cover with a lid to steam. Set aside until serving.

Bake the chicken: Heat the oven to 425°F (215°C). Line a quarter baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the chicken cubes in an even layer, brushing any leftover marinade on top. Bake for 8 minutes, then turn on the broiler. Place the chicken right underneath and broil for 2 to 3 minutes. Toss the chicken in the leftover pan juices.

Meanwhile, make the fennel salad: To a mixing bowl, add the Dijon mustard, olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, a pinch of salt and the dates. Whisk until combined, crushing some of the dates as you whisk. Add the fennel to the bowl. Massage the fennel together with the dressing, until the fennel becomes softer. If using, add the olives to the salad. Taste and season with more salt as needed.

Divide everything into serving bowls and serve right away.