You may have seen me on social media, TV, Food52, or freelancing at NYTCooking, but don't know much about me. I’m from Transylvania, Romania and immigrated to the US in 2021 pursuing my passion for cooking. I’ve worked in five star restaurants and casual bakeries, but the best experience was growing up in my mother’s kitchen.

I speak 5 languages, but my favorite way to communicate is through the universal language of food. I translate food to be more approachable and accessible for the everyday cook. I didn't grow up with a lot, so I’ve always loved thrifting and finding a good sale. That also shapes my approach to cooking: I try to make most of my recipes as affordable as possible, and that is what my SCRAPS newsletter is about. Every two weeks I will send an exclusive recipe to your inbox. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.

No matter how many people join my community I never get tired of someone sharing a recipe they made with me. It's the best part of what I do! Thank you for being a part of my journey!

Cheers,

Carolina

xx

