SCRAPS is back! I’m finally back home after weeks on the Pass the Plate cookbook tour. It has been SUCH a joy meeting and chatting with so many of you in real life, it’s hard to put into words just how humbling and rewarding this experience has been. The best I can do is thank you for your support, from the bottom on my heart!!!

Today I’m sharing with you my cozy one-pot roasted tomato tortellini soup. The base for the soup is roasted cherry tomatoes, and we’re roasting them in the same pot we’ll be make the soup in for an easy clean up. After the cherry tomatoes get sweet and jammy in the oven, we blend them with vegetable stock, then simmer everything else in that broth: canned beans, kale, and tortellini. The final result is a creamy, cozy and oh-so-comforting soup.

In other news, yesterday I ate the best tomato I’ve had in my entire life and it came from my garden?! This was the first year in my life having a garden and it has been such a thrill being able to harvest my own produce. Here are some of the things I’ve grown over the summer:

And some of the things I’ve made with the produce:

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

28 ounces (800g) cherry tomatoes

2 medium shallots, peeled and halved

3 tablespoons avocado oil or extra-virgin olive oil

4 cups vegetable stock

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

Salt and black pepper

1/2 cup (125g) heavy cream

1 cup (170g) cheese tortellini

1 x (15.5 oz) can beans, drained and rinsed, such as cannellini, lima, garbanzo

1 bunch kale, center stem removed, leaves roughly chopped, about 1 1/2 packed cups

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the oven to 425°F (215°C).

To a medium (4-quart) pot or Dutch oven, add the tomatoes and shallots. Add the oil and toss to evenly coat the tomatoes and shallots. Roast for 25 minutes.

Carefully transfer the pot to the stove over medium-high heat. Add the vegetable stock, paprika, a big pinch of salt, and a few cracks of black pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

Using an immersion blender, carefully blend everything until smooth (a few leftover tomato chunks are fine). If using a countertop blender, carefully transfer the tomatoes, shallots and a cup of hot liquid to the blender. Remove the center plug from the blender lid, hold a towel over the lid and blend until smooth. Add the tomato mixture back in the pot and stir to combine.

Add the tortellini, beans, kale, and heavy cream to the tomato soup. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes or so (more or less depending on the cook time suggestion on your tortellini package), until the tortellini are almost cooked through (they will continue cooking due to the residual heat in the soup). Taste and season with more salt, if needed.

Substitutions for: