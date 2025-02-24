Got a jar of salsa in the fridge? You are one step closer to getting dinner to the table in 30-ish minutes. This one-pan recipe takes advantage of the flavor-packed salsa, using it as the main liquid to cook the chicken and rice in. Whether you’re using red, green or any other salsa color, the sauce brings a multitude of veggies to the mix, such as peppers, onions, tomatoes and more, while cutting your prep time in half. Dilute the veggie-packed sauce with water, stir with the chicken and rice and simmer. Finish with fresh veggies on top and a good squeeze of lime at the end for a bright, refreshing taste in each bite.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as avocado oil, plus more for searing
Salt
4 to 6 boneless skinless chicken thighs
1 cup long grain rice, rinsed
1 1/2 cups salsa
1 1/2 cups water
1/2 chicken stock cube, optional
1 medium yellow onion, finely diced
1/2 bunch cilantro, finely chopped
3 limes
1 avocado, peeled and sliced
INSTRUCTIONS
In a bowl, combine the taco seasoning, avocado oil, a big pinch of salt, and the chicken. Toss until the chicken is evenly coated in seasoning.
In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the chicken and sear for 4 minutes. Flip and continue cooking for 2 minutes on the other side.
Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add the rice to the pan and toast in oil, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes.
Add the salsa, water, chicken stock cube, if using, and stir to combine. Return the chicken to the pan and bring to a gentle simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover the skillet with a lid. Cook, undisturbed, for 15 minutes. Turn the heat off and set the pan aside, covered, so the rice can steam and absorb the remaining liquid.
Meanwhile, fill a bowl with cold water. Add the onion and rinse thoroughly to get rid of its sharpness. Drain using a sieve and add back to the bowl. Add the cilantro, zest of one lime and the juice of 2 limes. Season with salt and stir to combine.
Top the chicken and rice with the onion and cilantro mixture. Juice the remaining lime on top. Top with avocado and serve.
