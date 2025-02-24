In a bowl, combine the taco seasoning, avocado oil, a big pinch of salt, and the chicken. Toss until the chicken is evenly coated in seasoning.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the chicken and sear for 4 minutes. Flip and continue cooking for 2 minutes on the other side.

Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add the rice to the pan and toast in oil, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes.

Add the salsa, water, chicken stock cube, if using, and stir to combine. Return the chicken to the pan and bring to a gentle simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover the skillet with a lid. Cook, undisturbed, for 15 minutes. Turn the heat off and set the pan aside, covered, so the rice can steam and absorb the remaining liquid.

Meanwhile, fill a bowl with cold water. Add the onion and rinse thoroughly to get rid of its sharpness. Drain using a sieve and add back to the bowl. Add the cilantro, zest of one lime and the juice of 2 limes. Season with salt and stir to combine.

Top the chicken and rice with the onion and cilantro mixture. Juice the remaining lime on top. Top with avocado and serve.

