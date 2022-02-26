A Taste of Romania

Today I’m bringing a Romanian classic your way: mici, also known as mititei. Germans have bratwurst, Americans have hot dogs, Romanians have mici. If you like juicy, tender and flavorful meat then you’re going to love this!

Mititei, which translates to “little ones” from Romanian, are a mixture of ground meat and spices. They’re one of the most popular street foods in Romania, you’ll find a shack selling these at festivals, concerts, even flea markets, it’s the perfect finger food. They’re also an absolute barbecue staple and a Labour day tradition. Romanians celebrate Labour day on the first of May, they get together with their families and grill a bunch of mici to honor the day. This dish is commonly served with spicy mustard on the side, a slice of plain bread or fries, and maybe a tomato-cucumber-onion salad if you’re feeling fancy, maybe pickles too.

It’s not as common for Romanians to make them at home, they’re ridiculously easy to find at grocery stores or farmers markets. Or they know someone, who knows someone that makes them. I genuinely think they’re worth making at home: you can use your favorite meats and play around with different spices. The recipe I’m sharing today is very similar to the one I grew up making with my mother.

I know you read “a mixture of ground meat and spices“ and probably thought: so they taste just like another meatball or kebab, right?! Wrong! This dish comes with two really interesting ingredients that change the familiar texture and flavor of ground meat: baking soda and bone broth.

Bone broth adds moisture and flavor to the final dish, while baking soda raises the pH levels of the meat, which prevents the proteins from clustering together too tightly, keeping the cooked product extra-tender and juicy. The ground meat and bone broth get emulsified into a paste, which gets shaped into little sausages and chilled overnight. I have attached some pictures at the end of this post of what the final mixture should look like. They can be grilled on an open fire, which is always the best case scenario, baked in the oven, or cooked in a hot cast iron skillet.

They freeze very well, you can make a double, triple batch at once, shape and freeze them up to a few months.

I hope you’ll enjoy this recipe!

RECIPE

Makes: 16 to 20 mici

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Chill Time: 6 to 12 hours

Cook Time: 5 to 10 minutes

Special Equipment: food processor or stand mixer

INGREDIENTS

450 grams ground beef, 80% lean, 20% fat

400 grams ground lamb I couldn’t find any ground lamb at the store, so I bought two lamb shoulders, deboned them and ground them straight in the food processor

10 to 12 medium garlic cloves, about a head of garlic

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne, optional

1 1/2 teaspoon smoked, sweet or hot paprika

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons coriander seeds, crushed, or 1 tablespoon ground coriander

2 teaspoons whole pepper, freshly ground, or 3/4 tablespoon ground pepper

2/3 cup bone broth, plus more as needed

INSTRUCTIONS