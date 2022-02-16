Hearty Cabbage Roll Soup

Today I’m sharing with you a hearty, comforting stuffed cabbage roll soup: it contains all the elements found in a stuffed cabbage roll, but doesn’t come with the lengthy prep and cook time. You throw a bunch of things in a pot and hope for the best, which, sounds like the ideal weeknight dinner meal to me.

To give you some context on how I came up with this recipe, I’ve been recently invited on a podcast to speak about the cuisine I grew up with. I spent an hour and a half talking about Romanian, Hungarian and Eastern European food, which, guess what? Made me crave some of the food I was rambling about during the podcast!

I decided to make stuffed cabbage rolls, an Eastern European staple, bought all the necessary ingredients, then, once I got home, didn’t feel like making them at all. If you’re unfamiliar with this dish, allow me to briefly explain the process: you need a bunch of cabbage leaves, minced meat, and rice. The cabbage leaves, sometimes steamed, sometimes fermented, get stuffed with a mixture of raw meat, spices and rice, they get tightly rolled by hand, then cooked in a saucy tomatoey broth for hours, sometimes 2 hours, sometimes 6, it depends on whoever is making them.

This dish is usually served on special occasions like weddings, birthdays or family gatherings, I’m pretty sure that’s due to the intense amount of labour that goes into making it. Who on Earth would spend hours rolling cabbage leaves and 6 more hours cooking them on a Tuesday afternoon?! People say the smaller the cabbage roll, the better it tastes, therefore, cooks take a huge pride in the size of their cabbage rolls, lol. All cooks besides my mother, she has always been very reckless when it came to cooking and wouldn’t care, nor have the patience to make tiny, bite-size cabbage rolls. They would always taste amazing, as gimongous as they were! She used to make ones stuffed with a mushroom filling, those were my absolute favorite growing up. I need to get a hold of that recipe, I’ll share it with you as soon as I do.

Long story short, I found myself having all these ingredients for making cabbage rolls, yet no patience to actually make them. I decided to dump all ingredients in a pot and make a hot, comforting soup instead. It turned out amazing, so amazing you won’t be able to stop yourself from going for another serving, I’ll tell you that. If you happen to have sauerkraut around, it would be a great addition to the soup. I skipped adding it to the ingredient list, just for the sake of keeping things as simple as possible, but if you already have it in your fridge, throw some in there, you won’t regret it. I genuinely thought I invented this crazy smart mash-up of dishes, but it turns out, as always, someone has already made this before I did. How did I not know this was a thing? Regardless, can’t wait to see all your versions of this hearty soup!

RECIPE

Servings: 6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 50 to 70 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

3 carrots, finely chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 lb or 500 grams ground beef, preferably 80% lean 20% fat

1 head of garlic, top cut off

1 bunch of fresh parsley

2 teaspoons coriander

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne, more or less to taste

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon fennel

4 cups beef, chicken or vegetable stock

4 cups water

1/2 medium cabbage, chopped into bite-size pieces, about 3 to 4 cups

1/2 to 1 cup rice, preferably long-grain rice, washed

1/8 to 1/4 cup vinegar, to taste, apple cider, rice, or white wine vinegar will do the job

Salt, lots of it

Oil, for sautéing

SUBSTITUTIONS FOR:

tomato paste: 1 can whole tomatoes

minced beef: sausage meat, any other minced meat (chicken, turkey, etc.), vegan minced meat, minced mushrooms (preferably a mix of mushrooms), or simply skip adding anything instead of course, not adding meat will affect the overall taste and flavor of this soup, but it’ll still be delicious as long as you season everything properly (don’t be afraid to use extra spices or additions like soy sauce, worcestershire sauce, etc.)



stock: stock cubes or water

INSTRUCTIONS