While commonly made with fried rice squares, this appetizer uses crispy potato latkes for the base instead. Topped with spicy tuna, avocado coins and something tart and pickly, like sauerkraut, pickled onions or pickles, this is such a fun appetizer to bring to your table — during or post Chanukah.

Spicy Tuna

10 ounces (270g) sushi-grade ahi tuna, finely diced if raw tuna is not up your alley, canned tuna chunks will also do the job :)

3 tablespoons (45g) mayonnaise

1 to 3 tablespoons (15 to 45g) sriracha sauce (to taste)

1 tablespoon (13g) sesame oil

2 teaspoons (10g) finely grated fresh ginger, about 1 small knob

2 teaspoons (6g) soy sauce

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon (1g) cayenne pepper, optional

Latkes

2.2 pounds (1kg) Russet potatoes, about 4 medium potatoes, peeled

1 small (120g) yellow onion, peeled

1/3 cup (65g) cornstarch

1/2 cup (60g) breadcrumbs

2 large eggs

Kosher salt

Neutral oil (about 2 cups) for frying, such as corn, grapeseed, sunflower, etc.

For serving

2 to 3 ripe avocados

1/2 lemon

Finely chopped sauerkraut or something pickly or sharp — fermented pickles, grated horseradish, a spicy pepper, etc.

More mayo and sriracha

INSTRUCTIONS

Printable recipe:

Spicy Tuna Crispy Latkes 181KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Recipe Video

Make the spicy tuna

In a medium bowl, combine the tuna, mayonnaise, sriracha, sesame oil, ginger, soy sauce, scallions, and cayenne if using. Mix to combine and taste. Adjust with more soy sauce, mayo or sriracha to your preference.

Place a tall glass on your work surface. Place a piping bag in the glass. Add the spicy tuna in the piping bag. Twist the top and set aside in the fridge to chill. Alternatively, you can skip the piping bag and use a spoon to dollop the tuna on top of the latkes.

Make the latkes

In a large bowl, using the coarse side of a box grater, grate the potatoes and onion.

Next we’ll remove the excess water from the potatoes and onion to help the latkes cook more evenly and get extra crunchy. Lay flat a clean kitchen towel or cheesecloth and add the grated veggies in the center. Bring together the corners of the towel, twist, and squeeze the grated mixture over the sink or the bowl until no more liquid comes out.

Pour out the liquid and dry off the bowl using a paper towel. Transfer the grated potato and onion to the dry bowl. Add a hefty pinch of salt, cornstarch, breadcrumbs and eggs.

Mix everything until combined. Don’t worry if the mixture doesn’t stay together like a meatball or burger would, it should feel a little loose and starchy.

Rinse the towel you used with cold water, squeeze until damp and set aside to dry.

Fry the latkes

Next to your stove, set aside a cooling rack over a sheet pan or plate with a paper towel on it (to catch any oil drippings).

Fill a medium frying pan with about 1.5 inches (4cm) of oil. Bring the oil to 375°F (190°C). If you don’t have a thermometer (which I highly encourage you to get, they’re pretty cheap, last for a whiiile and they will make your life in the kitchen so much easier), drop a potato shred in the oil:

If it sizzles, the oil is ready.

If you don’t hear or see any sizzling, it’s not ready.

If it starts splashing and splattering all over, the oil might be too hot — let it cool for a bit or add more oil to cool it down.

Keep the stove on medium / medium-low heat once the oil reaches the desired temperature.

Grab a small handful of the latke mixture and give it a good squeeze over the bowl to get rid of any excess liquid (expect quite a bit of liquid to come out at a first squeeze). Shape it into a small, 2-bite-sized, thin patty, by pressing it in between your palms.

Make sure you don’t overcrowd the pan (the oil temp will drop immediately), 4 to 6 small latkes should be enough for one batch.

Gently lower the latkes in the sizzling hot oil and fry for 4 to 5 minutes, until golden brown on the edges. Carefully flip the golden brown latkes on the other side and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until, you guessed it, golden brown.

Transfer the hot latkes to the paper towel and let the oil drain. Sprinkle with salt, then set aside on the cooling rack. Repeat with the remaining latke mixture.

Prep the avocado

This step is SO optional, instead of doing this, you can simply top the latkes with sliced avocado.

But if you want cutesy little avocado coins, slice the avocados in half and remove the pit. Peel the avocados by removing their skin with your fingers. Set the avocado cut/side down and thinly slice. Press down onto the avocado to fan out the slices. Drizzle with lemon juice on top to prevent the avocado from going brown.

Using a 1 to 1.5-inch cookie cutter or some sort of tiny cap (think milk carton lid or something similar), cut circles into the avocado.

Assemble

Top each crispy latke with avocado. Cut the tip off the piping bag filled with spicy tuna and pipe some tuna mixture on each latke. Top with your pickly ingredient of choice and more mayo or sriracha if you want.

Serve right away.