The past couple of weeks have been so hectic, I have been gravitating towards quicker, very low-effort dinners that require no more than 10 minutes of prep time, and that’s how this recipe was born. I think this lemon pepper salmon captures the spirit of a quick, 30-minute, one-pan meal while delivering a satiating, flavor-packed dinner. I hope you enjoy!!!
In other news, I recently got a bird feeder and found my inner bird paparazzo. I can safely say 80% of my camera roll is now just pictures of birds. The ones on the left are my regulars, they have been visiting me every day for a week now. They’re a couple of house finches and I named them Strawberry & Chocolate.
Remember that sourdough starter I told you about at the beginning of the year? Yeah, I accidentally left it on the counter while I was away for a week. I came back to a sad, really moldy starter and knew it was time to part ways. But guess what? It’s not a big deal ‘cause I made a new one that seems better and more active than any of my previous starters. I am working on a little homemade sourdough starter guide for you that will hopefully make the whole process more approachable than it usually seems.
I also wrote a cookbook!!! You can preorder it now:
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Makes 2 servings
Printable recipe:
INGREDIENTS
Salmon & Leeks
3 to 4 medium leeks
1 pound salmon fillet or 2 pre-portioned fillets
Extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Lemon Pepper Bread Crumbs
1 cup panko or other bread crumbs
1 tablespoon lemon zest, about 1 small lemon
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Kosher salt
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice, about 1 small lemon
2 garlic cloves, grated
Lemon Pepper Yogurt
1 cup Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon lemon zest, about 1 small lemon
2 tablespoons lemon juice about 1 small lemon
Kosher salt
1 garlic clove, grated
Lemon wedges, for serving
Fresh parsley, for serving, optional
INSTRUCTIONS
Place an oven rack in the center of the oven. Heat the oven to 425°F (215°C).
Trim the root end off the leeks. Trim the dark green leaves off (you can freeze them and simmer them in soups!).
Slice the leek stalks into 2-cm thick (3/4-inch thick) coins. Add them to a bowl and thoroughly rinse them with water.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the leeks to the pan, drizzle with olive oil, and season with a hefty pinch of salt. Toss to evenly coat.
Push the leeks around the edges of the pan, place the salmon fillet, skin-side down in the center. Season the salmon with salt and set aside.
In a medium bowl, make the lemon pepper bread crumbs: Combine the bread crumbs, lemon zest, and black pepper. Rub them together using your fingers. Add a pinch of salt, the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and mix everything to combine.
Cover the salmon fillet with the bread crumbs. Sprinkle any remaining bread crumbs on the leeks and the sides of the pan. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the bread crumbs look golden and crunchy.
While the salmon is baking, make the lemon yogurt: in the same bowl you used to make the lemon pepper bread crumbs, combine the yogurt, olive oil, black pepper, lemon zest, lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and garlic, mixed to combine.
Drizzle lemon juice and sprinkle parsley (if using) over the freshly baked leeks and toss to combine.
Serve the leeks with the salmon on the side and a dollop of lemon pepper yogurt.
One-Pan Lemon Pepper Salmon with Leeks
I have ordered your cookbook and would love to have it signed. Can I send it or will you be doing book signings?
Making this right now and doubling it - picked up some fresh fish from the market and I’m soooo excited