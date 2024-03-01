The past couple of weeks have been so hectic, I have been gravitating towards quicker, very low-effort dinners that require no more than 10 minutes of prep time, and that’s how this recipe was born. I think this lemon pepper salmon captures the spirit of a quick, 30-minute, one-pan meal while delivering a satiating, flavor-packed dinner. I hope you enjoy!!!

In other news, I recently got a bird feeder and found my inner bird paparazzo. I can safely say 80% of my camera roll is now just pictures of birds. The ones on the left are my regulars, they have been visiting me every day for a week now. They’re a couple of house finches and I named them Strawberry & Chocolate.

Remember that sourdough starter I told you about at the beginning of the year? Yeah, I accidentally left it on the counter while I was away for a week. I came back to a sad, really moldy starter and knew it was time to part ways. But guess what? It’s not a big deal ‘cause I made a new one that seems better and more active than any of my previous starters. I am working on a little homemade sourdough starter guide for you that will hopefully make the whole process more approachable than it usually seems.

I also wrote a cookbook!!! You can preorder it now:

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Makes 2 servings

Printable recipe:

INGREDIENTS

Salmon & Leeks

3 to 4 medium leeks

1 pound salmon fillet or 2 pre-portioned fillets

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Lemon Pepper Bread Crumbs

1 cup panko or other bread crumbs

1 tablespoon lemon zest, about 1 small lemon

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice, about 1 small lemon

2 garlic cloves, grated

Lemon Pepper Yogurt

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon lemon zest, about 1 small lemon

2 tablespoons lemon juice about 1 small lemon

Kosher salt

1 garlic clove, grated

Lemon wedges, for serving

Fresh parsley, for serving, optional

INSTRUCTIONS