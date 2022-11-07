Today’s recipe is a proper November dessert: a creamy, no-bake(-ish) cheesecake bar with a tart, orangey cranberry topping. While the dessert is composed of three different layers, I can assure you, it’s a no-fuss sweet treat you can whip up in less than an hour.

What recipes are you looking forward to this season? I’m all eyes and ears!

In the mean time, here are some of my previous recipes you can find some inspiration from:

RECIPE

Makes: 9 to 12 servings

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Chill Time: 5+ hours

Printable recipe down below:

CranberryCheesecake 58.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

INGREDIENTS

BASE

7 oz (190 g) graham crackers or petit beurre biscuits

1 stick (113 g) butter, melted

1 tablespoon water

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup (25 g) powdered sugar

CHEESECAKE LAYER

1 cup (250 g) cold heavy cream

8 oz (226 g) cream cheese

3/4 cup (75 g) powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

CRANBERRY TOPPING

12 oz (340 g) frozen or fresh cranberries

1 tablespoon orange zest, about the zest of one medium orange

1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

3/4 cup (150 g) sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoon orange blossom water, optional

3 tablespoons butter

INSTRUCTIONS