Single-Serve Tiramisu
SCRAPS #50: tiramisu for one — for the nights you don't feel like turning on your oven
A rich, luscious tiramisu made just for you.
SCRAPS is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
INGREDIENTS
1 egg yolk
1/4 cup (50 g) granulated sugar
150 g cold mascarpone cheese
1/3 cup (80 g) cold heavy cream
8 to 10 ladyfingers
4 shots espresso
Cocoa powder, for dusting
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
In a small bowl combine the yolk and sugar. Whisk until the mixture goes from thick and paste-like to a light, frothy consistency.
Add the mascarpone and whisk until incorporated.
Add the heavy cream and whisk until light and frothy, for about 2 minutes.
Step 2
Arrange the ladyfingers at the bottom of two wide ramekins or serving bowls. Pour 2 shots of espresso over each ramekin, to soak the ladyfingers.
Top with the mascarpone mixture. You can serve them right away or freeze the ramekins for 15 to 20 minutes for a sturdier texture. You can also store them in the fridge overnight.
Step 3
Before serving, lightly dust the top with cocoa powder, using a sieve.
This is now all I want. Runs to grocery store.
Literally wanted a single serve tiramisu last week so I threw some Kahlua on stale madeleines with vanilla ice cream but this looks WAY BETTER.