A rich, luscious tiramisu made just for you.

INGREDIENTS

1 egg yolk

1/4 cup (50 g) granulated sugar

150 g cold mascarpone cheese

1/3 cup (80 g) cold heavy cream

8 to 10 ladyfingers

4 shots espresso

Cocoa powder, for dusting

INSTRUCTIONS

RECIPE VIDEO

Step 1

In a small bowl combine the yolk and sugar. Whisk until the mixture goes from thick and paste-like to a light, frothy consistency.

Add the mascarpone and whisk until incorporated.

Add the heavy cream and whisk until light and frothy, for about 2 minutes.

Step 2

Arrange the ladyfingers at the bottom of two wide ramekins or serving bowls. Pour 2 shots of espresso over each ramekin, to soak the ladyfingers.

Top with the mascarpone mixture. You can serve them right away or freeze the ramekins for 15 to 20 minutes for a sturdier texture. You can also store them in the fridge overnight.

Step 3

Before serving, lightly dust the top with cocoa powder, using a sieve.