Friends, my apologies for being MIA this past month!

Whenever I start complaining about being busy, I like to remind myself that being busy is a blessing and a priviledge. I’m very grateful to be busy, but not very proud of being behind on pretty much everything in my life. I’ve been moving to a new place — my previous lease couldn’t have expired at a better time, lol — I’ve been dealing with immigration matters — can you believe I’ve been in the U.S. for 2 years?! — and I’ll be away from home for work for the whole month of August, also fun, I’m so excited to share more about this trip! Life feels like a lot right now, but I’m grateful for every minute of it. That said, I’m excited to get back to you with the regular scheduled content and recipes.

I’ve been making these peach tarts with all the peaches I’ve gathered at the farmers market in my not-so-well-stocked airbnb kitchen. They’re everything you love about a pop tart and more: they’re easy to bring to work (or school), they’re so easy to make, not too sweet and perfectly flaky.

Excited for you to try!

What have you been up to?

Grateful to have you here!

Best,

Carolina

xx

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 oz ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon lemon zest, about half of a lemon

2 tablespoons lemon juice, about half of a juicy lemon

3 tablespoons granulated sugar, plus more for the pastry

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

Kosher salt

2 small peaches, pitted, halved and thinly sliced into 0.5 cm slices

14 to 16 oz puff pastry sheet, thawed in the fridge overnight

Whipped cream and honey for serving

INSTRUCTIONS