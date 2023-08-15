Friends, my apologies for being MIA this past month!
Whenever I start complaining about being busy, I like to remind myself that being busy is a blessing and a priviledge. I’m very grateful to be busy, but not very proud of being behind on pretty much everything in my life. I’ve been moving to a new place — my previous lease couldn’t have expired at a better time, lol — I’ve been dealing with immigration matters — can you believe I’ve been in the U.S. for 2 years?! — and I’ll be away from home for work for the whole month of August, also fun, I’m so excited to share more about this trip! Life feels like a lot right now, but I’m grateful for every minute of it. That said, I’m excited to get back to you with the regular scheduled content and recipes.
I’ve been making these peach tarts with all the peaches I’ve gathered at the farmers market in my not-so-well-stocked airbnb kitchen. They’re everything you love about a pop tart and more: they’re easy to bring to work (or school), they’re so easy to make, not too sweet and perfectly flaky.
Excited for you to try!
What have you been up to?
Grateful to have you here!
Best,
Carolina
xx
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes
Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 oz ricotta cheese
1 teaspoon lemon zest, about half of a lemon
2 tablespoons lemon juice, about half of a juicy lemon
3 tablespoons granulated sugar, plus more for the pastry
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
Kosher salt
2 small peaches, pitted, halved and thinly sliced into 0.5 cm slices
14 to 16 oz puff pastry sheet, thawed in the fridge overnight
Whipped cream and honey for serving
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the butter. Cook the butter, while constantly mixing, until the butter goes from a light yellow color to a golden brown one, and has a nutty aroma. Remove the pan off the heat.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the ricotta, lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, flour and a small pinch of salt.
Lightly dust the work surface with flour. Place the pastry on the work surface and lightly dust with more flour on top. Roll the pastry to 0.5 cm thick. Cut the pastry into 4 equal rectangles. Using a pairing knife, score a border around each pastry. Using a fork, poke the pastry (not the border), in the center.
Brush the pastry with the brown butter all over. Evenly spread 1/4 of the ricotta filling in the center of each pastry. Top with the peaches, then brush more butter on top of the peaches. Sprinkle sugar around the border of the pastry.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the pastry borders are puffed up and golden on the bottom. If the bottom feels soggy, give it a few more minutes.
Serve with whipped cream and honey on top.
This was so good! What a great easy recipe. Loved the ricotta filling 😍
almost too pretty to eat. almost. ;)