Prep time: 20 minutes, plus 3 hours chilling

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 3 hours 40 minutes

Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

Printable recipe here:

Cranberry Tiramisu 128KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cranberry Sauce

450g (16 oz) whole cranberries, frozen or fresh

200g (1 cup) granulated sugar

480g (2 cups) water

10g (1 tablespoon) vanilla extract

60g (1/4 cup or about 4 small juicy lemons) freshly squeezed lemon juice

Mascarpone Filling

4 yolks

135g (2/3 cups) granulated sugar

450g (16 oz) mascarpone cheese can be substituted with cream cheese

240g (1 cup) heavy cream

Syrup

250g (1 cup) cranberry sauce

56g (1/4 cup) orange liqueur or cranberry juice

3/4 cup cranberry juice

200g to 250g ladyfingers (depending on the packaging)

Strawberry Sugar, optional

28g (1oz) freeze-dried strawberries

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Make the cranberry sauce

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the cranberries, sugar, water and vanilla. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally for 12 to 15 minutes slightly thickened. Add the lemon juice and continue simmering for 3 to 5 minutes. The sauce should have the consistency of a thin jam. Add a splash of water if needed to loosen up the consistency.

Make the filling

In a medium bowl, add the sugar and egg yolks. Using a whisk or mixer, whip until the mixture reaches a pale golden color and is light in consistency and most of the sugar has dissolved.

Add the mascarpone cheese (or cream cheese) and continue mixing until incorporated. Add the heavy cream and whip for 2 to 3 minutes until light and fluffy. The mixture will feel have a runny, pourable consistency, a little looser than whipped cream.

Make the dunking syrup

In a medium bowl, large enough to fit one of the lady fingers, add 1 cup (250g) of the cranberry sauce mixture with the orange liqueur (if using) and cranberry juice. Mix until combined.

Prep your station & assemble

Set an 8.5 x 6-inch baking dish in front of you — I know those measurements are very specific, but this dessert can also be assembled in a deep 8-inch square pan or similar sized dish, also in individual glasses or serving cups. Set the ladyfingers and syrup next to you. Dip each lady finger for a few seconds in the syrup, making sure it’s fully submerged and coated in syrup. Place the ladyfingers side by side in the baking dish until the bottom of the pan is fully covered. Dollop about a quarter of the room temperature cranberry sauce on the ladyfingers and evenly spread using a spatula. Pour half of the mascarpone filling in the dish and spread in an even layer. Dollop half of the cranberry sauce over the filling in small, evenly distributed dollops and evenly spread with a spatula or spoon. Repeat with the remaining ingredients: soaked ladyfingers on top, cranberry sauce and mascarpone mixture. Cover with plastic wrap or a lid and set the tiramisu in the fridge to cool, for at least 3 hours before serving, preferably overnight.

Make the strawberry sugar

This step is optional, but it really ties the look of this together. Right before serving the dish, add the freeze-dried strawberries and sugar to a food processor or grinder. Pulse until you get a fine powder. Using a mesh sieve, sprinkle the powder all over the tiramisu.