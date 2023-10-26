A lazy day soup for busy weeknights — this creamy white bean miso soup comes together in 30 minutes, it’s rich, comforting and so easy to make. The white bean soup has modest notes of cumin and is flavored with deeply savory, salty, umami white miso. Finished with sweet and tangy roasted cherry tomatoes and a big dollop of sour cream, get yourself a crunchy toast and enjoy!

Carefully remove the aluminum foil (as soon as you lift it it will steam, so watch your hands), and return to the oven. Broil for 3 to 4 minutes, until the cherry tomatoes have burst.

To a medium baking sheet, add the tomatoes. Heavily drizzle with lots of olive oil. Season with salt, add the chili flakes, cumin and toss to combine. Cover with a sheet of aluminum foil and bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

In a medium pot over medium heat, add a glug of olive oil. Add the shallots and cook until softened and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic, chili flakes, cumin and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the drained beans, the water — don’t add any salt at this point — and bring to a boil. Crush some (about half) of the beans with a wooden spoon against the back of the pot, this will give more body to our soup. Reduce the heat to medium low, and simmer for 8 to 12 minutes.

In a tiny bowl, mix the cornstarch with a tablespoon or two of water, until smooth. Pour the mixture in the soup and watch it thicken slightly. For a stewy consistency, you can add more cornstarch. Pour in the heavy cream and stir to combine. Simmer for 2 to 3 more minutes.

Remove the soup off the heat. Add a tablespoon of miso at a time, stirring to incorporate. Since we didn’t season with salt, we’re counting on the miso paste to season the soup. Taste, and keep incorporating a tablespoon of miso at a time, until the soup reaches a pleasant salinity and miso flavor.