Grilling season is officially here, which means it’s the perfect time to share one of my favorite ways to cook a better hot dog. With this simple extra step you get more surface area, ready to get smoky and caramelized, more flavor and more fun. Cutting the hot dogs in a spiral creates these fun little gaps ready to trap in all of your favorite toppings. You get more flavor in every bite and a little less mess.

Make the pepper salsa: STOVETOP Slice the peppers in half, lengthwise. Arrange the peppers on a baking sheet, cut side down. Broil the peppers until they develop dark charred spots all over the surface, for 5 to 8 minutes. GRILL If you’re doing this over a grill or open fire, don’t cut the peppers, just place them whole over the grill and flip them with a pair of kitchen rings as soon as they develop those dark spots. Keep grilling the peppers until they’re dark and charred all over.

While they’re still hot, place the peppers in a bowl, cover and set aside for 5 to 10 minutes. The residual steam will make them easier to peel. Peel the peppers, the charred skin will come right off. Finely chop the peppers and add them to a mixing bowl. Add the garlic, cilantro (if using), vinegar or lime juice, olive oil and a pinch of salt. Mix to combine and season with more salt or acidity, as needed.

Make the pickle mayo: In a small bowl, combine the mayo, the pickles, and the pickle brine. Mix to combine and set aside in a cool spot to chill.

Cut the hot dogs: Insert a skewer in the center of the hot dogs, lengthwise. Hold a paring knife at a 45° angle against the hot dog, and slowly start rotating the hot dog away from you as you're slicing. The knife will hit the skewer as you do this. Keep rotating the hot dog while slicing until you reach the end of it.

Cook the hot dogs: Heat a cast iron skillet over the grill or over the stove until smoky. Add the hot dogs and shake the pan back and forth as you’re cooking the hot dogs. Cook until the hot dogs are beautifully caramelized on the outside.

Warm the hot dog buns over the grill or stove, for 1 minute.