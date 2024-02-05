I haven’t shared a pasta dish with you in *months*. To be fair, no pasta dish I made recently felt like it was worth sharing, until I made this one. It all started with two fennel bulbs that were hanging out in the back of my fridge for a couple of weeks and were starting to look a little rough. While I would usually shave them thin, give them an ice bath and toss them in a salad, this time I decided to caramelize them and use them as a base for a pasta sauce. The result was very reminiscent of caramelized onions, but had significantly more savoriness and pepperiness to it — so lovely — it paired perfectly with a dollop of rich and tangy crème fraîche (or heavy cream!) and sharp parm.
I hope you love it!!!
Best,
Carolina
xx
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Makes 2 servings
INGREDIENTS
2 medium fennel bulbs
1/4 cup (4 tablespoons) extra-virgin olive oil
3 fresh thyme sprigs, optional
1 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed, optional
5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
Kosher salt
150g to 200g long pasta, such as spaghetti, linguine, etc.
1 cup (226g or 8 oz) crème fraîche or heavy cream
50g (2 oz) Parmigiano Reggiano, finely grated
Step 1
Slice the fennel bulbs in half. Using a mandolin or sharp knife, thinly slice the fennel bulb halves. Set aside.
Step 2
In a medium (3-quart-ish) pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil.
Carefully add the thyme sprigs, if using (they will splatter), fennel seeds (if using), and garlic cloves. Cook for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the sliced fennel to the pot and a big pinch of salt. Raise the heat to medium-high.
Cook, stirring occasionally, for 12 to 15 minutes, until the fennel volume has reduced to a third, and until the fennel has softened and darkened in color.
If you see any brown bits burning at the bottom of the pan as you’re stirring, add a splash of water to the pot and scrape them using your wooden spoon or spatula. Adjust the heat as needed.
Step 3
In the meantime, bring a pot of water to a boil to cook the pasta in. Season with a hefty pinch of salt. Add the pasta to the water and boil for 4 minutes less than what the packaging calls for.
Step 4
Using a pair of tongs, transfer the al dente cooked pasta to the fennel. Reduce the heat to medium.
Add the crème fraîche or heavy cream, the parm, and 3/4 cup pasta water. Stir the pasta using a pair of tongs and cook for another 4 minutes, until the sauce goes from a loose, liquid consistency, to a thicker saucy one.
Taste and season with more salt, as needed. Serve right away.
30-Minute Creamy Caramelized Fennel Pasta
Oh! I have been a big baby about fennel. I may have to give up my biases and give this a go. Maybe add an anchovy or two?
What a fabulous idea! I love fennel but usually roast it. Such a great idea to caramelise it in a pan!