With its chewy, sweet center contrasting a crispy exterior, Yerushalmi kugel is both unique and memorable. It’s a wonderful side dish that can complement any main, but also makes a lovely dessert or breakfast. This dairy-free kugel is typically made with thin noodles, caramelized sugar and sharp black pepper. I created a version for Rosh Hashanah, replacing most of the traditional caramelized sugar with caramelized honey. Instead of black pepper, cardamom and cinnamon step into the spotlight, adding sweetness and depth to the dish. Feel free to add black pepper to taste if you’d like! Serve warm, out of the oven, or cold the next day. If you have leftovers, they freeze very well: simply freeze into wedges and thaw before serving.

Prep time: 15 Minutes

Cook time: 1 Hour 35 Minutes

Total time: 1 Hour 50 Minutes

Servings: 16

INGREDIENTS

12 oz (340g) fine egg noodles

1/3 cup (75g) neutral oil such as sunflower or grape seed, plus more for the pan

1 2/3 cups (554g) honey, plus more for topping

1 teaspoon (3g) ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon (3g) ground cardamom

1 teaspoon (3g) Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

1/3 cup (66g) granulated sugar

1 tablespoon (13g) vanilla extract

4 large eggs

DIRECTIONS

Cook the noodles: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season with a big pinch of salt. Add the noodles and cook according to the package directions (usually 3 to 4 minutes). Drain using a colander and add to a large mixing bowl. Add the oil stir, using a spatula, until evenly coated.

Cook the honey: To a small saucepan over medium-high heat, add the honey. Simmer, stirring frequently, until the honey reaches an amber color and has a caramelized smell, about 6 minutes. Reduce the heat as needed.

Make the kugel: Carefully pour the caramelized honey over the oiled noodles. The honey will foam and continue simmering. Using a spatula, stir until combined. Add the cinnamon, cardamom, salt, sugar, vanilla and stir. Set aside and allow the mixture to cool slightly. The next step is incorporating the eggs and if the mixture is sizzling hot, the eggs will scramble immediately.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

Add the eggs to a medium bowl and whisk to break the yolks and combine them with the egg whites. Once the noodle mixture has cooled slightly, pour the whisked eggs in the bowl. Stir, using a spatula, until combined.

Heat a well-seasoned 7-inch pot or 8-inch cast iron skillet over high heat for 3 to 4 minutes, until smoking. Reduce the heat. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of oil and tilt the pot or skillet to evenly coat on all sides. If you’re unsure if your pan is properly seasoned, you can always line the bottom and sides with parchment paper.

Pour the noodle mixture inside. Cover with a lid and bake for 1 hour. Remove the lid and continue cooking for 20 minutes, until crispy and golden brown on top. If there’s any excess oil on the surface of the kugel, carefully pour it out. Run a knife around the sides to ensure the kugel is not stuck to the pan. Place a plate, larger than the diameter of the pot or skillet over it. Carefully flip the kugel onto the plate.

Drizzle the hot kugel with honey on top. Divide into 8 slices, place each wedge cut side-down on the work surface, then slice in half. Serve warm or cold.

