Romano beans, also known as Italian green beans, are my favorite green bean variety. They’re long, flat, and sweeter than your average bean. You can find them at specialty stores, farmers market, or in the frozen aisle of your local grocery store.

I know soup season is pretty much over, but allow me to sneak in one more soup recipe in this newsletter: a green bean soup that tastes like home. Before moving to the U.S. a few months ago, my mother asked me if there are any dishes I’d like her to cook for me that I won’t be able to find the U.S. This green bean soup was number one on my list, since I wasn’t sure I’d find this bean variety in the U.S. I ate this almost every day for two weeks before my move, and I haven’t gotten tired of it.

I was so excited to come across these beans at a local market, and I couldn’t resist the urge of writing about this dish, and sharing a piece of my home with you.

I sneaked in a bonus recipe, a delicious charred green bean salad with a miso-lemon dressing. You can find tutorials for both in my YouTube video :)

ROMANO BEAN SOUP

RECIPE

Servings: 4 to 6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 lb or 500 grams green Romano beans, snapped into bite-size pieces

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons tomato paste

7 to 8 cups water

1 red or yellow bell pepper, sliced in half

1 handful fresh parsley, plus more as needed

1/4 teaspoon cayenne, optional

1 1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon cornstarch, mixed with 1 teaspoon water

Sour cream for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat a couple of tablespoons of oil in a pot on medium heat. Sauté the onion for 3 minutes, or until translucent. Add the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic, black pepper, paprika, and cayenne, and cook for 2 minutes. Toss in the green beans, more oil, as needed, and a pinch of salt, and cook for 5 minutes. Pour in the water, and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Add the heavy cream and cornstarch mixture. Stir and simmer for 3 more minutes. Taste the soup and season with salt, as needed. Serve with freshly sliced hot peppers, a dollop of sour cream and parsley on top.

ROMANO BEAN SALAD

RECIPE

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 8 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 lb or 500 g green Romano beans

3 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 shallot, grated

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest, plus more for topping

1 teaspoon honey

2 teaspoons white miso paste

Extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly cracked black pepper

Kosher salt, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS