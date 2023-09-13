Sweet, saucy apricot chicken: it’s a simple, yet satisfying meal to share with your loved ones. Hope your week is going well! If you have any questions leave them in the comments. I’m very grateful to have you here!

Enjoy,

Carolina x

APRICOT CHICKEN

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds (900 g or about 6 to 8) chicken drumsticks skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs will also work

Kosher salt

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

3 small shallots, halved, thinly sliced

10 ounces (300 g or 1 ½ cups) dried apricots — keep half of them whole and half of them roughly chopped

½ teaspoon cumin seeds, roughly crushed

½ teaspoon coriander seeds, roughly crushed

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon or 1 small cinnamon stick

½ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/3 cup (about 2 dollops) apricot preserves or jam

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 1/3 cup (300 g) white wine, such as Pinot Grigio can be substituted with water, chicken stock or pale ale

½ cup (113 g) water

Cook the chicken: Pat dry the chicken using paper towels. Season with kosher salt on all sides and set aside.

*You can do this a day ahead, for better flavor: place a cooling rack over a baking sheet and evenly arrange the salted chicken on the rack. Store in the fridge, uncovered, overnight.

In a large (12-inch) well-seasoned cast iron skillet over medium heat, add a tablespoon of olive oil. Heat for a few minutes, then evenly arrange the chicken in the pan. Sear for 2 to 3 minutes per side, flipping the chicken using a pair of tongs. Cook until the skin develops a golden brown color and a crusty exterior all around. Place the cooked chicken on a plate or quarter baking sheet and set aside.

Heat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

Make the apricot sauce: In the same skillet over medium heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the shallots, season with salt and cook for 3 minutes, or until the shallots are lighter in color and slightly softened. Add the whole and chopped apricots and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Reduce the heat as needed.

Add the cumin, coriander, cinnamon (ground or stick), black pepper, cayenne, more oil (if needed) and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until fragrant. Keep an eye on the skillet, the spices can burn in a matter of seconds.

Add the jam and stir to coat the shallots and apricots. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until slightly thickened.

Carefully add the vinegar, wine (or wine substitute) and bring everything to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 7 to 8 minutes, until you’re left with a watery, saucy mixture in the pan. Add the water and continue simmering for 3 to 4 minutes.

Place the seared chicken in the skillet and continue simmering on the stove for 3 minutes. Flip the chicken in the sauce, making sure it’s coated and place the skillet in the oven. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the sauce looks thicker, glossy and jammy. Season with flaky salt before serving.

SALTY ALMONDS

The perfect crunchy topping to bring everything on the plate together.

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

½ cup (75 g or 2.5 oz) whole almonds, roughly chopped

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Heat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

Place the almonds in a small heatproof skillet or baking sheet. Drizzle with a generous glug of olive oil and season with a hefty pinch of salt. Toss to coat the almonds. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, or until fragrant and toasty. Make sure you check on them halfway through baking to make sure they’re not burning.