I’ve been exclusively eating soup for dinner for the past 3 weeks and I’m loving it.

This spinach artichoke soup is one of them — it’s creamy, hearty and so comforting, topped with crispy, cheesy artichokes and melty mozzarella for a dramatic cheese pull in every bite.

Later in the week I used some of the spinach soup leftovers in a tofu curry, spiced with turmeric, cumin, black cardamom and coriander — also incredible.

What have you been cooking up for dinner lately?

Grateful to have you here,

Carolina

xx

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

Printable recipe here:

Spinach Artichoke Soup 51.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Crispy Artichokes

2 x 15 oz (450g) can quartered artichokes

1 cup (67g) Panko or breadcrumbs

1/4 cup (20g) Parmigiano Reggiano, finely grated

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

Creamy Spinach Soup

250 g (9 oz) fresh spinach

3 tablespoons (45g) unsalted butter

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

¼ cup (35g) all-purpose flour

2 cups (480g) whole milk

1 ½ cups (360g) water

1 small garlic head, top cut off, root attached

2 Parmigiano Reggiano rinds, optional

56 g (2 oz) cream cheese

113 g or ½ cup (4 oz) sour cream

42 g or 1/2 cup (1.5 oz) Parmigiano Reggiano, finely grated

Kosher salt

Coarsely grated low-moisture mozzarella cheese, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Make the crispy artichokes:

Heat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drain the quartered artichoke hearts and toss them on the baking sheet. Pat them dry using a paper towel. Add the Panko or breadcrumbs, the cheese and olive oil. Season with a pinch of salt and toss everything to coat. Roast until golden brown and crunchy, 25 to 30 minutes. Toss the artichokes halfway through baking with a wooden spoon.

Make the creamy spinach soup:

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Fill a bowl with ice and water. Add the spinach to the boiling water and cook for 1 minute. Immediately drain the spinach and add it to the ice water. Set aside. In a medium saucepan (3 to 4-qt), heat the butter until melted. Add the onion and cook until softened and translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the flour and mix to coat the onion. Cook until the flour light brown color, for 1 minute. Slowly stream in all the milk, while constantly stirring vigorously. Add the water, the garlic head and the parm rinds and bring to a simmer. Season with a big pinch of salt. Reduce the heat to low, to the point where there’s barely any bubbles simmering in the soup and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes, until slightly thickened. In a bowl, add the cream cheese and sour cream. Add a ladle of the hot simmering liquid and whisk to combine. This will temper the dairy in order to prevent it from curdling once added to the soup. Pour the cream cheese and sour cream mixture in the soup and stir to combine. Remove the pot off the heat. Fish out the garlic head and squeeze the garlic cloves in the soup. Sprinkle in the cheese. Drain the spinach from the ice bowl. Add the spinach to the soup. Blend using an immersion blender until smooth. Add a splash of liquid if too thick, until the soup reaches the desired consistency. Taste and season with salt as needed. To serve, add a ladle of hot spinach soup to the serving bowl, a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese, more soup, then crispy artichokes on top. Now look at that cheese pull!

