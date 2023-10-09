This recipe brings all the flavors of s’mores — chocolate, marshmallows, graham crackers — together in a pie dish. A chunky, brown butter graham cracker crust is filled with a rich and silky chocolate ganache — a fudgy mixture of chocolate, cream and a splash of liquor — and topped with toasty, marshmallowy meringue. If turning your oven seems like too much of a task these days, this recipe’s for you.

Lightly grease with butter and line the bottom of a 10-inch (25-cm) pie dish with parchment paper.

Make the crust: Add the graham crackers to a food processor and pulse until they become fine crumbs. Alternatively, you could crumble them by crushing them in a ziplock bag by hitting the bag with a rolling pin.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the butter. Cook, stirring frequently with a spatula, for about 5 minutes, until the butter goes from a bold yellow color to a rich amber shade. Remove from heat immediately and pour the brown butter over the ground graham crackers. Add the salt and pulse to combine.

Add the crumbly mixture to the pie dish and evenly press it in the dish, going up the sides, using a cup or glass to form the pie crust. Set it in the fridge to cool.

Make the ganache: In a medium heatproof bowl, add the chocolate, a pinch of salt, butter and liquor (if using). In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the heavy cream. Bring the cream to a simmer, then pour it in the bowl, over the chocolate. Cover the bowl for 2 minutes. Whisk everything together until combined, glossy and smooth. If the mixture doesn’t have a solid, uniform color, gently heat it again while constantly whisking to emulsify.

Pour the chocolate mixture into the chilled pie crust, spreading it evenly. Chill the pie in the fridge for at least 2 to 3 hours, or until the ganache is solid to the touch.

Before serving, make the meringue: Bring a small pot filled halfway with water to a boil. Lower the heat to medium low and let it simmer. Combine the egg whites and sugar in a heatproof stand mixer bowl.

Place the bowl over the pot of simmering water, ensuring the bottom of the bowl isn’t touching the water. Keep the egg white mixture moving in the bowl, continuously mixing with a spatula. Keep the bowl over the water until the sugar has fully dissolved in the egg whites and there are no sugar granules sticking on the sides of the bowl, for about 4 to 5 minutes. The mixture should measure 175°F (80°C).

Place the bowl of sugary egg whites in a stand mixer, and using the whisk attachment, whisk at high speed until they become white, glossy and stiff. Dollop the meringue over the pie in 4 batches, torching every layer: add a dollop, spread over the surface of the pie, torch, add another layer on top and repeat.