Sheet-Pan Chicken Schnitzel
SCRAPS #87: crispy baked schnitzels with a creamy garlic herb sauce
If the one thing preventing you for tackling the art of homemade schnitzels is having to fry them, this recipe delivers the same crispy, crunchy exterior without the mess and oil splatters: Thinly sliced chicken cutlets are coated in olive oily breadcrumbs and baked until golden and crispy. For a complete meal, throw some green veggies—asparagus, broccolini, chopped cabbage—in a second sheet-pan, drizzle with olive oil and salt and bake alongside the chicken. Depending on the green vegetable, 10 to 15 minutes should be more than enough at 425°F (215°C).
I bookmarked this as soon as I saw it on my IG feed. Cannot wait to make it!
In Argentina is called Milanesa and it's an everyday food, so delicious. It can be chicken, cow meat... but I've nerve put the oil in the breadcrums so I'm trying today! :D