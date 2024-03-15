If you’re looking to zhuzh up your dinner rotation, let me introduce to my salmon bisque recipe. This dish offers a more approachable alternative to the classic French bisque traditional made using shellfish.

To make salmon bisque, celery, carrots and onions are cooked until tender, simmered with toasty tomato paste, then blended with cream until smooth and velvety. The soup is finished with roasted salmon flakes and fresh chives. While it has a very luxurious feel, this dish couldn’t be easier to achieve on a busy weeknight. Bonus: the soup freezes very well! I hope you love it!!!

I wrote a cookbook!!! You can preorder it HERE!!!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Printable recipe:

Salmon Bisque 97.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Bisque

3 tablespoons butter

Neutral oil

2 medium or 3 small carrots, coarsely chopped

4 celery stalks, coarsely chopped

1 medium yellow onion, coarsely chopped

Kosher salt

1 cup white wine or water

3 tablespoons tomato paste

4 cups water or fish stock

1 tablespoon cornstarch, plus 3 tablespoons water

3/4 cup (200 g) heavy cream

Salmon

1 large (1.5 to 2 lbs/ 650 to 900g) salmon fillet or 4 individual fillets

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

Freshly sliced chives or scallions, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add a drizzle of oil, the carrots, celery, onion, and a hefty pinch of salt.

Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 6 minutes, until the veggies develop golden brown spots throughout. Carefully add ¼ cup of wine (or water) to the pan and scrape the caramelized bits on the bottom of the pot. Continue cooking for 4 more minutes and repeat the previous step by adding another ¼ cup of wine (or water) to the pot.

Add a couple of tablespoons of oil to the pot. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring frequently, until the color turns a darker, burgundy shade, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the remaining ½ cup of wine (or water) and scrape the bits on the bottom of the pan using a wooden spoon. Add the 4 cups of water (or fish stock) and bring to a boil. Add a hefty pinch of salt and reduce the heat to medium-low. In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of water. Add the mixture to the pot and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

Carefully add the simmered broth with all the veggies to a blender. Add the cream. If using a countertop blender, remove the center plug from the lid to allow the steam to escape. Blend until smooth. Taste and season with more salt if needed.

Meanwhile, remove the skin off the salmon by sliding a knife in between the flesh and the skin. You can either simmer this in the bisque and discard before blending or crisp it up by frying it in neutral oil.

Heat the oven to 400°F (205°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drizzle a tablespoon of oil on the bottom of the pan. Place the salmon in the pan. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, and season with salt and paprika on top, evenly coating the salmon using a brush or your hand.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the salmon develops a burgundy crust on top.

Divide the soup among bowls, place the crumbled salmon on top and top with freshly chopped chives.