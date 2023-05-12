Tender, buttery vanilla pound cake, a silky, tangy raspberry filling, topped with over 200 fresh raspberries, this is a dessert to impress — the design is inspired by inspired by Florent Margaillan’s beautiful creations.

Not a fan of raspberries? Blackberries or strawberries will do the job!

RECIPE

Makes 8 to 10 servings | Prep Time: 40 minutes | Cook Time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the cake

4 eggs (200 g)

2 sticks (226 g) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon (3 g) Diamond crystal kosher salt

1/2 cup (125 g) heavy cream

1 tablespoon (13 g) vinegar, such as rice vinegar, white distilled vinegar, etc.

1 tablespoon (14 g) vanilla extract

1 2/3 cup (208 g) all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon (3 g) baking soda

For the filling and topping

1 1/2 cup (375 g) heavy cream

8 oz (226 g) cream cheese, room temperature

50 g powdered sugar

1/4 cup (60 to 75 g) raspberry jam

Optional: a pink coloring agent, such as beet powder, food coloring, etc.

6 x 6 oz (170 g) boxes of fresh raspberries

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

In a small bowl, add the eggs. Cover with hot water and set aside. This will help the eggs come to room temperature and get incorporated in the batter much easier.

Place an oven rack in the middle of the oven. Heat the oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch round pan with parchment paper on the bottom and grease the sides with a little bit of butter — I like using the leftover butter on the butter packaging.

Step 2

In a medium mixing/stand mixer bowl, combine the butter, sugar and salt. Mix using an electric mixer or stand mixer for 4 to 5 minutes, until the butter looks light in color and fluffy.

Before Mixing After Mixing

Once all the eggs have been incorporated, add the heavy cream, vinegar, vanilla and mix until combined.

Step 3

Lastly, add the flour and baking soda. Run a fork or your fingers through the flour to evenly distribute the baking soda throughout the flour. Mix on low speed, until there are no more dry flour spots - a few lumps are fine, you don’t want to overmix the batter.

Pour the batter in the lined cake pan and bake for 45 to 55 minutes, until the cake is golden brown overall, brown on the edges and center and bouncy to the touch. If the cake feels wobbly on a gentle tap in the center, it needs more time in the oven.

Set the cake aside to cool completely.

Step 4

Make the filling: Beat the cream cheese and powdered sugar using a stand mixer or electric mixer, for 2 to 3 minutes until softened and spreadable.

Add 1/2 cup of heavy cream and vigorously mix until combined — no need to whip yet, we just want to loosen up the cream cheese. The mixture will have a thick, liquid consistency. Add the remaining heavy cream and whip everything for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the mixture reaches stiff peaks.

Add the jam, a pinch of food coloring (if using) — I used 1 teaspoon of beet powder for that color. Whip on low speed until combined.

Step 5

Assemble the cake: Slice the cooled cake in half, creating two even layers using a serrated knife.

Add 2/3 of filling on top of one cake half.

Sandwich with the remaining cake half on top. Spread the remaining filling all over the cake. Top with fresh raspberries going in a circular motion around the cake.

Slice and serve.