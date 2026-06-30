SCRAPS

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Heide Horeth's avatar
Heide Horeth
Jun 30

Now to wait for fresh picked tomatoes. On a sad note I heard on a podcast that it takes 40 or more tomatoes to equal the nutrition of one tomato grown in 1950. More rason to support locally grown food.

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1 reply by Carolina Gelen
charlotte's avatar
charlotte
Jun 30

this looks amazing! what would work as a sub for kefir, though? lemon juice to get the tanginess or something?

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2 replies by Carolina Gelen and others
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