This recipe brings together juicy marinated tomatoes, cold dollops of homemade ranch and crispy garlic chips in a memorable bite meant to keep you nice and cool all summer long. For the days you don’t feel like cooking or for the days you find yourself with too many tomatoes on hand, this recipe is here to show you how to get the most out of them. If you’ve ever wondered if making your own ranch dressing is worth it, I hope this recipe shows you it’s so worth the effort. Scroll to the end of the recipe for an even more refreshing summer dessert!



Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Print this recipe:

Ranch Tomato Salad With Crispy Garlic Chips 58.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

WATCH THE RECIPE VIDEO HERE

INGREDINETS

Garlic Chips & Oil

5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/3 cup neutral oil, such as avocado or sunflower

Ranch Dressing (makes double what you need)

1 cup/240 grams Greek yogurt

1 cup/235 grams kefir

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

2 tablespoons finely chopped dill

2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives or scallions

Salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 lemon

1 small garlic clove, grated

Tomato Salad

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

1 small garlic clove, grated

2 pounds/900 grams mixed tomatoes, such as heirloom, cherry or Campari tomatoes, roughly sliced into chunks

INSTRUCTIONS

Line a small plate with a paper towel. Place a small sieve over a measuring cup (for the garlic oil). Make the garlic chips: To a small pan over medium heat, add the oil. Add the sliced garlic to the cold oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic turns a light golden color, about 3 minutes. The sizzling will go down as the garlic darkens in color. Pour the oil and garlic chips through the sieve. The sieve should catch the garlic chips. Add the garlic chips to the paper towel and set aside to cool. Make the ranch dressing: In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, kefir, parsley, dill, chives or scallions, a big pinch of salt, onion powder, zest of 1 lemon, 1 small grated garlic clove, and 2 tablespoons (30 grams) garlic-infused oil. Stir to combine. Taste and season with more salt, if needed. Make the tomato salad: In a large mixing bowl, add the maple syrup, Dijon mustard, whole grain mustard, 1 grated small garlic clove, juice of 1 lemon and the remaining garlic oil. Whisk to combine. Add the tomatoes to the bowl, season with a big pinch of salt and toss to combine. Serve the salad right away: Add the tomatoes to a large serving platter. Dollop half of the ranch dressing on the tomatoes and sprinkle the garlic chips on top, right before serving. They will lose their crunch as they absorb the tomato juices so make sure you sprinkle them on top just before serving.

Looking for more ways to stay cool this season?

Check out my latest recipe developed for NYT Cooking. It’s a frozen sweet treat that’s made using 3 ingredients—egg whites, sugar, and strawberries—and tastes like a strawberry cloud: light, airy, not too sweet, and so refreshing. You won’t believe how easy this is to make. Find the free recipe link below:

3-Ingredient Frozen Strawberry Fluff

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE RECIPE LINK

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE VIDEO

Leave a comment

Share SCRAPS