These orange chocolate ice cream cups are as adorable as they are delicious. Each orange cup is filled with a soft serve orange ice cream and topped with a crunchy chocolate shell for an irresistible bite. It’s fun, it’s cute, so easy to make, it’s everything you want on a hot summer day.

Prep: 30 minutes

Total: 30 minutes, plus 4 hours chilling

Makes 8 to 10 servings

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RECIPE VIDEO TUTORIAL HERE

INGREDIENTS

Orange Creamsicle Ice Cream

3 pounds mandarin oranges

4 to 5 medium Navel oranges

1/2 cup heavy cream, plus more as needed

1/2 cup whole milk

Liquid sweetener of choice, optional, such as simple syrup, maple syrup, honey, etc.

Chocolate Shell & Toppings

3 oz (85g) dark chocolate

2 tablespoons coconut oil

Kumquat slices and mint leaves, for topping

To make this in advance:

Complete steps 1, 2 and 3. Freeze the orange cups for later. Freeze the ice cream in a few ice cube trays. Right before serving, add the ice cream cubes to the food processor with a splash of cream or milk and blend until smooth and soft serve-like. Continue the process starting with step 4.

Peel the mandarin oranges, divide each fruit into smaller segments, remove the seeds and place the oranges on a small baking sheet, in an even layer. Freeze for 4 to 5 hours. Create the orange cups: Slice each Navel orange in half. Using a spoon or paring knife, scoop out the flesh of each orange. Reserve the flesh for juicing. Make the ice cream: To a large food processor, add the frozen mandarin oranges. Add the heavy cream, whole milk and blend for a few minutes, until smooth. Scrape the sides of the food processor bowl and continue pulsing until smooth. If needed, add an extra splash of cream or milk to help blend. Taste and add a splash of sweetener, if needed, to taste. Add a dollop of ice cream to each orange half. Using an offset spatula, spread the ice cream to the sides of the orange to create an even layer. Place the filled orange cups in the freezer for 45 minutes to an hour before serving. In a microwave-safe bowl, add the chocolate and coconut oil. Microwave at 30 second increments, until the chocolate is melty. Whisk the two until smooth. Remove the orange cups from the freezer. Drizzle the chocolate shell on top. Immediately top with a mint leaf and a kumquat slice. Serve right away.

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