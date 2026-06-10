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Mariela Mircheva, RD's avatar
Mariela Mircheva, RD
Jun 11

You had me at lemon ricotta. The kind of recipe that feels fancy enough for guests but easy enough for a weeknight.

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2 replies by Carolina Gelen and others
Kathryn Budig's avatar
Kathryn Budig
Jun 11

Looks amazing as always. Thank you!

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1 reply by Carolina Gelen
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