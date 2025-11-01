Juicy meatballs, herby hot sauce and saucy orzo come together to deliver a one-pan meal, ideal for any busy night. After making the zhug from scratch—a spicy, herby Yemenite sauce—the meatballs come together in the same food processor, making the most out of the residual zhug in the container. Though at a first glance the ingredient list might seem quite lengthy, you’ll notice several ingredients are used repeatedly in each part of the dish. After searing the meatballs and sweating the aromatics, orzo gets cooked in the infused oil until toasty. Transfer the meatballs to the skillet alongside some beef stock and you’ve got yourself a hearty dinner with minimal cleanup. Don’t forget, you can always make the recipe your own: Use less jalapeños to make the zhug less spicy, use chicken instead of beef for a lighter meal or simmer a different short pasta if you’re out of orzo. Enjoy!!!!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

Zhug Sauce

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

4 garlic cloves

1/3 cup (75g) extra-virgin olive oil

1 to 2 jalapeños, roughly chopped

2 scallions, roughly chopped

1 small bunch (50g) fresh mint, roughly chopped

1 bunch (85g) fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

Salt

Meatballs

1/4 cup (60g) zhug

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper

1/2 cup (44g) panko

3 garlic cloves

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 pound (450g) (85/15) ground beef

Oil, for searing the meatballs

Orzo

2 shallots, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, crushed and peeled

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 heaping 1/4 cup (65g) tomato paste

1 cup (175g) orzo

2 small (338g) zucchinis, diced

2 1/4 cups water + 1/2 tablespoon consommé powder/paste or beef broth

INSTRUCTIONS

Make the zhug: In a large (9-cup or more) food processor, add the cumin and coriander seeds. Blitz to roughly grind the seeds. Add the garlic, oil, 1 to 2 jalapeños depending on the preferred spice level, scallions, mint, cilantro, and a big pinch of salt. Pulse until saucy. Taste and season with more salt, if needed. Reserve 1 cup of zhug for serving. You will be left with 1/4 to 1/3 cup of zhug in the food processor. Add the cumin, coriander, Aleppo pepper, panko, garlic and salt. Pulse to combine, scraping down the sides using a silicone spatula, as needed. Add the ground beef and pulse until combined. Roll the meatballs: Lightly oil your palms. Scoop about 3 tablespoons of the meat mixture and roll between your palms to shape the meatballs. Set aside and repeat with the remaining mixture. You should be left with 10 to 12 meatballs. In a large 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat, heat 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil. Arrange the meatballs in an even layer and sear until a dark brown crust forms on each side, about 3 minutes per side. Reduce the heat if needed. Transfer the partially cooked meatballs to a plate. To the skillet, add the shallot and cook, stirring frequently, 4 minutes, until translucent. Add the garlic, cumin, tomato paste and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the orzo, stir, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until toasty. Add the zucchini, water mixed with consommé paste/powder or beef broth. Stir everything together. Return the meatballs to the skillet and bring everything to boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, until most of the liquid has been absorbed and the orzo is tender. Serve with remaining zhug on top.

