One-Pan Lemon Coconut Chicken and Rice
SCRAPS #89: a sunny, lemony chicken dinner
Looking for a weeknight dinner that won’t turn your kitchen upside down? This lemony chicken and rice delivers a satisfying meal with the least amount of dishes. Juicy chicken, coconutty rice and thin lemon slices are cooked together in a large skillet for a sunny, light dinner that promises comfort in each bite.
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Can limes be used instead of lemons?
Could I add chicken breasts too?