Looking for a weeknight dinner that won’t turn your kitchen upside down? This lemony chicken and rice delivers a satisfying meal with the least amount of dishes. Juicy chicken, coconutty rice and thin lemon slices are cooked together in a large skillet for a sunny, light dinner that promises comfort in each bite.

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Lemon Coconut Chicken And Rice 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Watch the recipe video here:

STEP BY STEP RECIPE VIDEO

Looking for more dinner inspiration? Try my:

Armando Rafael for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Cyd Raftus McDowell.

Andrew Bui for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Barrett Washburne.

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