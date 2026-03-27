Created for Passover, but just as lovely for a weeknight meal, this recipe delivers a juicy, sumac-spiced spatchcocked chicken paired with tender, melt-in-your-mouth mandarin oranges and buttery olives.

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Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 1 hour

Total: 1 hour 20 minutes

Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

Chicken

4 to 5-pound whole chicken (1.8 to 2.2kg)

2 sprigs tarragon, leaves finely chopped, about 2 tablespoons chopped tarragon leaves

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

the recipe uses Diamond crystal kosher salt; other brands can be saltier so adjust the salt amount as needed.

1 tablespoon sumac

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Pan

3 pounds/20 medium mandarin oranges (1.3 kg)

2 to 3 lemons

1 small knob fresh ginger (30g), finely grated

1/4 cup granulated sugar (50g)

2 large yellow onions (660g), cut into wedges

4 tarragon sprigs

1 bulb or 12 garlic cloves, smashed, then peeled

3 Fresno chili peppers, halved, optional

2 (6-ounce/170 gram) jars pitted green olives, drained

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Spatchcock the chicken: Lay the chicken breast-side down on the work surface. Using sharp kitchen scissors, cut through the spine and remove it. Cut through the wishbone, between the two breasts. Flip the chicken breast-side up. Place your hands on the chicken and press down until you hear a crack sound and the chicken lays flat on the work surface. In a small bowl, combine the chopped tarragon, sugar, salt, sumac, pepper and rub together to mix. Evenly sprinkle all over the chicken, on all sides. Drizzle the olive oil on top. Heat the oven to 425°F (215°C) and place a rack in the center. Prepare the pan: In a large measuring cup, juice 10 to 12 mandarin oranges, enough to get 1 cup of orange juice. Juice 2 to 3 lemons, enough to get 1/4 cup of juice. Add the ginger, sugar and a big pinch of salt. Slice the remaining 8 to 10 mandarin oranges into 3 to 4 slices each: Cut both ends of the fruit, then slice the center in 3 to 4 1-cm (1/2-inch) thick slices. In a deep 9x13-inch pan, add the orange slices, onion wedges, tarragon sprigs, garlic, chili peppers, if using, and olives. Pour the mandarin orange juice mixture in the pan. Drizzle the olive oil on top, then place the chicken in the pan. Tightly cover with aluminum foil and cook for 35 minutes. Remove the foil and continue cooking for 20 to 30 minutes, until the chicken skin turns golden brown and crisp. Carve and spoon the fruits and veggies on top of the chicken, on a serving platter, alongside the pan juices.

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