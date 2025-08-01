Hi, Friends!

I’ve been away from my newsletter for a while, but I’m back to sending recipes biweekly. I have two 30-minute dinners this week which are spins on classics you already know and love. I would add these to the Little Effort, Big Flavor category as they’re easy to put together on a busy weeknight. With each recipe, I'm including a few tips to help you and a video for a step-by-step reference so you can follow along.

Smashed Scallion Burgers

SMASHED SCALLION BURGERS RECIPE LINK

VIDEO TUTORIAL

Tuna Cacio E Pepe

TUNA CACIO E PEPE RECIPE LINK

VIDEO TUTORIAL

As I plan my upcoming recipes, I’d love to hear from you! What do you want to see more of? Dinners? Desserts? A little bit of both? Step by step photos? Videos? Tell me everything!

Looking for more inspiration?

I wrote a cookbook! Pass the Plate is packed with 100 easy, approachable, flavor-forward recipes from easy dinners, salads, breakfasts to desserts. Every recipe comes with a photo of the final result—I believe it’s always easier to follow a written recipe when you can visualize the final dish—and is written in a beginner-friendly manner, with simple, easy-to-understand terms.

GET THE COOKBOOK!

