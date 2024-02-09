I WROTE A COOKBOOK!!!!

First, I want to say THANK YOU!

Thank you for your support, thank you for welcoming my recipes into your life and thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here, a part of this wonderful community. I couldn’t have done any of this without your constant support and I don’t think I will ever be able to properly express the gratitude I feel towards you. Writing a cookbook is a dream I never dared to dream, so to see it all come to life feels surreal to say the least. It’s truly a blessing and an honor to be able to share my creations with you!

The cookbook is available for preorder in the US, Canada and the UK.

I still can’t believe this is real, I don’t know where to start and I don’t think I can properly articulate how excited and anxious I am, but I am so thrilled to finally be able to share the news.

Please consider preordering and if you can, support your local bookstore and preorder there!

PREORDER UNITED STATES

PREORDER CANADA

PREORDER UK

Without you, none of this would possible! I am so grateful to have you here and I LOVE YOU ALLLLLLL!!!

xoxo,

Carolina

I CAN’T TALK ABOUT IT WITHOUT BAWLINGGGGGG MY EYES OUT, I’M SORRY

Loading video

A Little About The Cookbook

“Pass The Plate” is a cookbook of 100 flavorful, easy recipes with primarily pantry-friendly ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions that satisfy cravings and inspire confidence in the kitchen, regardless of skill level. It’s full of a variety of approachable and delicious recipes for everyday cooking and baking for whatever occasion. You’ll find vegetarian and non-vegetarian dinners, breakfasts, salads, soups, side dishes, snacks, appetizers, easy-to-make desserts and other fun recipes.

I don’t want to get into a lot of detail now because you will probably get tired of me talking about it between now and when the cookbook comes out. I will say, I am so excited to be able to share some really amazing recipes with you!

Oh, and in case you were wondering, yes, I did hide my faces in the cookbook. IYKYK!

Please don’t hesitate to ask me any questions about the cookbook in the comments below.

Behind The Title — Pass The Plate: 100 Delicious, Highly Shareable, Everyday Recipes

Choosing a title was such an interesting process. I wanted to pick something catchy that captures that feeling of being at a table, eating good food, when you find yourself satiated but also wanting more. When someone says “Pass The Plate” you know the food tastes good, you want to share it with someone or get yourself seconds. In my family, there was always a designated person at the table (usually the one closest to the food) that would portion the meals, while yelling at everyone “pass the plate” hahah! Thank you to all the kind strangers I randomly asked on flights, at restaurants, coffee shops or parks about what they thought of the name and offered such insightful feedback. What do you think?

PREORDER UNITED STATES

PREORDER CANADA

PREORDER UK

A Little Behind The Scenes

I never realized the amount of people working behind the scenes to make a cookbook come to life and how well defined and crucial each person’s role is. It’s a 2 year process consuming pretty much most of your schedule. You’re the one creating the concept for the cookbook, developing the recipes, doing all the writing and then the team comes in: there’s a recipe tester, editor, a food stylist, prop stylist, photographer and assistants facilitating the process. As someone used to working all by herself, I was nervous about diving into a project with such a huge team but the experience was absolutely positive and so educational. The amount of things I have learned in less than 2 weeks of shooting is simply astonishing. I am so honored to have worked with such talented people. I can honestly say I am better for the experience and so is the cookbook.

Here’s a sneak peek from the last shoot day, and the wonderful team that made it all possible (though so many peeps are missing!), from left to right we’ve got: James (food stylist assistant, incredible pastry — and non-pastry — chef, funniest gem of a human), Katie (food stylist & operations manager & the best playlist curator), me, Maeve (prop stylist & mind reader) and Nico (photographer & a literal king of light — I have never seen anyone maneuver light quite like him). And to Nikki (food stylist assistant who didn’t make it in the picture), I will forever be grateful for your incredible attention to detail and precision.

Jeanelle, thank you for putting up with my ridiculously late emails and thank you for testing and making sure all my recipes came out well and tasted great.

To Jenn, Nicole and your wonderful teams, creating this cookbook would not have been possible without you!

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!

More to come!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!