Hiiii, it’s been a while! I haven’t shared a new recipe on here in what feels like forever, I’ve been keeping myself busy with some really fun cookbook related projects (more soon!). I finally have more international links to share with you, which I added down below. Thankfully, I can finally resume to our regularly scheduled programming with a brand new recipe: honey lemon meatballs. Citrus season is slowly coming to an end, so I wanted to sneak in one more citrus-packed recipe before it’s over. In this dish, the chicken (or turkey) meatballs are packed with lemon zest and juice, then simmered alongside thinly sliced lemons in a sweet honey sauce. The meatballs are bright and zesty, the lemons are tender, almost candied, and the sauce is oh-so-sweet. I hope you enjoy! Grateful to have you here :)



Best,

Carolina xx

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as avocado oil, plus more for cooking

3 tablespoons (45g) cold butter, I used vegan for the recipe but dairy will work too

1 small lemon, sliced as thin as possible (1/8-inch or 3 mm), reserving the ends of the lemon for juicing

when choosing lemons for this recipe try avoiding large lemons with a very porous exterior (like the one on the right), and instead, aim for smaller ones, with a thin skin, that feel juicy at a gentle squeeze (like the one on the left)

In a medium mixing bowl, zest and juice a small lemon. Add the breadcrumbs, turmeric, coriander, oil, and mix to combine. Add the meat, egg, a hefty pinch of salt and pepper, garlic and parsley (if using). Mix everything until combined.

Shape 12 meatballs: Lightly wet your hands and pinch the mixture with your fingers, gently rolling it between your palms. Alternatively, you can scoop the meat using an ice cream scoop. Set the meatball on a plate and continue with the rest of the mixture.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Place the meatballs in the pan. Sear until deeply brown on the bottom, for about 6 to 8 minutes. Flip and continue searing on the other side for 4 to 6 minutes. Adjust the heat as needed.

Transfer the seared meatballs to a plate. Add 2/3 cup of wine to the skillet and scrape off any brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Pour the liquid into a small bowl and set aside for later. Carefully pat dry the skillet using a paper towel.

To the dry skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of oil. Arrange the lemon slices in a single layer and sear for 2 to 3 minutes, until they develop some dark spots on the edges. Flip the lemons and continue cooking for 1 minute.

Pour in the reserved pan juices (white wine) and 1/3 cup of water. Juice any lemon ends in the pan, and season with salt. Bring the mixture to a simmer.

Add the honey, and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer. Transfer the meatballs back to the skillet and partially cover it with a lid. Simmer for 12 minutes, until the sauce has slightly thickened.

Push the meatballs to the side and add the butter to the sauce, a tablespoon at a time, vigorously mixing to emulsify in the sauce. Repeat until the butter has been incorporated.