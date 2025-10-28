With cold weather approaching, I’m sure we’re all in need of cozy food inspiration. Today’s recipe elevates the classic chicken soup with a secret addition: pickled ginger. The ginger shreds bring texture to our soup, while balancing its savoriness with the sweet ginger brine. Since pickled ginger is typically made with young ginger, it has a more tender, less stringy texture compared to the raw vegetable and a milder flavor. Chances are you had some with your last sushi. Can you make this recipe with fresh ginger? Sure. Would I recommend it? No. I think pickled ginger has so much more to give and it can be used in many different recipes, delivering a unique sweet and savory flavor without overpowering the entire dish. You don’t have to make your own pickled ginger, it’s one of those ingredients you can easily find in grocery stores in a jar. Now go get yourself a pickled ginger jar and get soupin’!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Print the recipe:

Golden Ginger Chicken Soup 18.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE VIDEO

INGREDIENTS

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

2 chicken breasts or 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs, pat dry and cut into 1-inch cubes

Salt and black pepper

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or chili flakes

6 cups water and 1 (12g) chicken consommé cube or 6 cups chicken stock

1 small bunch fresh parsley

1/2 packed cup drained pickled ginger

1/2 cup pickled ginger brine

1 (15.5oz) can beans, drained and rinsed, such as garbanzo, butter or cannellini beans

Fresh herbs and sliced peppers, for serving, such as chives and jalapeños

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the chicken, season with salt and pepper and sear for 5 to 8 minutes, until the chicken forms a golden crust on the bottom. Transfer the partially cooked chicken to a bowl and reduce the heat to medium. To the same pot, add the onion and celery. Cook stirring frequently, scraping the brown bits off the bottom of the pot, for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the veggies have softened. Add a splash of water if the veggies brown too fast. Add the garlic, turmeric, Aleppo pepper or chili flakes and stir for a minute, until fragrant. Add the chicken back to the pot. Add the water and consommé cube or chicken stock, parsley bunch, and bring everything to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium/medium-low and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove the parsley from the pot. Add the pickled ginger, ginger brine, beans, and stir to combine. Taste and season with more salt, as needed. Serve with fresh herbs and peppers.

Looking for more recipes to try this week?

Linda Xiao for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Monica Pierini

David Malosh for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Hadas Smirnoff

Plus a step by step video tutorial:

David Malosh for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Hadas Smirnoff