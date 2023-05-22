A delicious, filling summer salad paired with a vibrant, raspberry lemon dressing. You’ll want to make a double batch of this dressing, it’s sweet, sour and creamy, it’ll take any salad to the very next level.

honey: sugar, agave nectar, maple syrup, or any other sweetener of choice;

For the dressing, add the raspberries, shallots, lemon zest, lemon juice, honey, salt, and mustard in a blender or food processor.

Blend until smooth. Slowly start drizzling the olive oil in, to emulsify.

Finish blending when the dressing looks smooth, creamy. Taste and add more salt, acid or sweetener as needed. You can strain out the raspberry seeds at this point. I prefer to leave them in for some extra crunch.

For the salad, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium pan or skillet on medium heat. Add the rinsed and drained canned chickpeas and sear for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden, and slightly crunchy. Season with salt (and any additional spices).