Delicious Raspberry Lemon Vinaigrette
SCRAPS #47: an easy, refreshing salad with a delicious raspberry lemon dressing
A delicious, filling summer salad paired with a vibrant, raspberry lemon dressing. You’ll want to make a double batch of this dressing, it’s sweet, sour and creamy, it’ll take any salad to the very next level.
RECIPE
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15-25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
RASPBERRY LEMON VINAIGRETTE (makes 4 to 6 servings)
6 oz fresh raspberries
1 small shallot
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, about 1 large lemon
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons honey, plus more to taste
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
A pinch of salt
SALAD (makes 2 large servings)
A bunch of lettuce, roughly chopped
2 Persian cucumbers, roughly sliced
1 shallot, thinly sliced
1 avocado, cubed
1 cup cooked grains (I used couscous)
2 cups canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
A handful fresh basil leaves
100 grams feta cheese
2 tablespoons olive oil
SUBSTITUTES FOR:
fresh raspberries: frozen, thawed and drained raspberries;
lemon juice: a light vinegar;
honey: sugar, agave nectar, maple syrup, or any other sweetener of choice;
extra-virgin olive oil: avocado oil, grape seed oil, etc.
canned chickpeas: any other canned beans;
feta cheese: cooked chicken, seared tuna, grilled steak, any other cheese of choice.
For the dressing, add the raspberries, shallots, lemon zest, lemon juice, honey, salt, and mustard in a blender or food processor.
Blend until smooth. Slowly start drizzling the olive oil in, to emulsify.
Finish blending when the dressing looks smooth, creamy. Taste and add more salt, acid or sweetener as needed. You can strain out the raspberry seeds at this point. I prefer to leave them in for some extra crunch.
For the salad, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium pan or skillet on medium heat. Add the rinsed and drained canned chickpeas and sear for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden, and slightly crunchy. Season with salt (and any additional spices).
To assemble the salad, add all ingredients in a large bowl. Season with a light pinch of salt. Drizzle over the dressing and toss to coat. Serve right away.
I can also use my zaatar flavored honey for a kick!
What a beautiful salad! Looks delish!