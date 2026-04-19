To celebrate the launch of her debut cookbook, my friend, Mallory, kindly let me share this gem of a recipe from Cookie Club with my dear Substack readers. A bite that bridges the flavors of a classic chocolate chip cookie with a gooey, peanut-butter-stuffed date, and it’s glorious. With a half-baked center, crisp edges, peanut butter swirls and jammy dates, it’s easy to understand just how brilliant this recipe is.

Mallory Jones Oniki is a recipe developer, content creator, baker, and mom. Best known as @thepalatablelife on social media, she has cultivated a devoted community of millions with her creative and warm approach to cooking and baking, especially her signature cookie recipes. Cookie Club is the culmination of her love of cookies and her passion for creating recipes meant to be shared.

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Utah peeps! Join me and Mallory in Salt Lake City for a cookie-centered conversation celebrating the joy of baking and eating cookies:

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Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Total: 25 minutes

Makes 12 large cookies

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Date Pb Chocolate Cookies 59.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (215 g) brown sugar

3/4 cup (170 g) salted butter, softened

1/4 cup (50 g) granulated sugar

1 large egg plus 1 large egg yolk, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 3/4 cups (227 g) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup (75 g) pitted Medjool dates

1/2 cup (85 g) dark chocolate chunks, plus extra for topping

1/2 cup (135 g) natural peanut butter, divided (see Note)

Flaky salt, for topping

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Place the brown sugar, butter, and granulated sugar in a large bowl. Use a stand mixer or hand mixer to mix until well combined, about 2 minutes. Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract. Mix until combined, about 1 minute. Add the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and baking powder. Mix on low until just combined with no streaks of flour remaining, about 30 seconds. Chop the dates into ¼-inch (6 mm) pieces, making sure they don’t all stick together. Add the chocolate chunks and dates to the bowl and mix on low until evenly distributed. Drizzle about ¼ cup (68 g) peanut butter over the dough. Use a large (4-tablespoon/2-ounce) cookie scoop to scoop the top layer of the dough into balls, making sure to get some of the drizzled peanut butter in each dough ball. Add the remaining peanut butter and scoop the remaining dough. Top each dough ball with a chocolate chunk, gently pressing the chunks into the dough. Place up to six dough balls onto each baking sheet, spaced equally apart. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until the edges are just set. While the cookies are still warm, sprinkle each one with a pinch of flaky salt. Let the cookies cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheets and then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

NOTE

Natural peanut butter works best here! You want it to be smooth and easy to drizzle.

Excerpted from Cookie Club reprinted by permission of DK, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2026 by Mallory Jones Oniki

Photography © 2026 by Nico Schinco