SCRAPS

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Dr. Bonnie's avatar
Dr. Bonnie
7d

These look fantastic. That balance of texture is what makes a cookie so yummy.

I’m local and sorry to miss this one. Wishing you a great event in SLC!

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tuffy's avatar
tuffy
7d

You can take out the sugar and up the dates to a cup or so and they taste amazing!

Dates lend such a caramel-vanilla type flavor. Plus the fiber from the dates adds to the chewey-gooeyness🧡

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