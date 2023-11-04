In a medium bowl, combine the yeast and lukewarm milk. Add the sugar, yolks, vanilla, cinnamon and whisk until combined.

Add the 275g (2 cups and 3 tablespoons) of flour to the liquids. Add the salt and gently stir the salt in the flour to evenly distribute. Roughly mix everything using a wooden spoon or Dutch whisk until a shaggy dough is formed.

Using a bench scraper, dump the dough on your counter/work surface. Lightly oil your hands and give the dough a rough need to bring it together — the dough will be very sticky, a bench scraper will make your job a lot easier.

Once you have an evenly mixed, but still sticky dough, add the room temperature butter on top. Squeeze the dough and butter together to incorporate the butter in the dough. Again, it’s going to be sticky.

Once the butter has been incorporated in the dough, sprinkle the remaining 30g (1/4 cup flour) on top of the sticky dough. Lightly oil your hands and start kneading. At first, the dough will feel sticky, but slowly get less and less sticky as you knead. Knead for 5 to 7 minutes, until the dough looks smooth, feels easy to handle and can easily be shaped into a ball. Use a bench scraper to lift the dough off the work surface in the beginning. Shape the dough into a ball.