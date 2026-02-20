Creamy White Bean Avgolemono Soup
SCRAPS #88: a lemony one-pot soup that's all about the beans
Avgolemono translates to egg-lemon from Greek, which are the key ingredients in this soup. Typically made with chicken and rice, I wanted to create a quicker version of the classic, using beans as the centerpiece. The creamy white beans shorten the cook time to just 20 minutes, delivering a creamy, hearty feel to each bite. While this avgolemono soup skips the shredded chicken and rice, that irresistibly silky, egg-enriched broth is still there to bring all the comfort and protein you need in a 20-minute one-pot meal.
Delicious! Beautiful balance of acidity from the lemon and creaminess from the beans and eggs. I pureed the whole thing with an immersion blender and it is silky with a rich creamy sunshine color. I am serving with toasted sourdough and a small salad of oranges, avocado and Kalamata olives. Thank you, Carolina, for classics with a twist!
This looks amazing 😍 Will leftovers keep in the fridge? And for how long? I tend to cook in large batches that extend over at least a couple meals