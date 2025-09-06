SCRAPS

Discussion about this post

James Moed's avatar
James Moed
Sep 6Edited

As long as we're making ice cream sandwiches out of store-bought ingredients, I have to recommend ice cream sandwiches made with chocolate flavored large rice cakes (Quaker makes some). I found that making ice cream sandwiches with Rice Krispies treats leaves the sandwich part too hard to bite into when frozen. Chocolate rice cakes are solid enough for the ice cream and crumble perfectly when you bite into them with an even more interesting mouth feel than rcts

Aki moroto
Sep 6

This is genius!!! Thank you for sharing!!

