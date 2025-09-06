Before we switch to cozy, comforting recipes these coming months, I wanted to share a sweet treat I’ve been enjoying recently, strawberry pop tart ice cream sandwiches—strawberry jam-swirled vanilla ice cream sandwiched between store-bought toaster strudels that develop such a tender, buttery in the freezer. Don’t omit the sprinkles, they’re too fun.

Print this recipe:

Strawberry Pop Tart Ice Cream Sandwiches 58.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes, plus chilling 4 hours

Makes 8 ice cream sandwiches

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces (350g) strawberries, hulled and quartered

1/3 cup (66g) granulated sugar

8 store-bought unfrosted strawberry toaster strudels Don’t feel like using store-bought ones? I have a recipe for them HERE

48 fl oz (1.4 l) vanilla ice cream

2 ounces (56g) freeze dried strawberries, ground

1/2 cup (60g) powdered sugar

2 tablespoons water or lemon juice, plus more as needed

2 teaspoons coconut oil

Sprinkles, for topping

DIRECTIONS

Line a 10.5 x 7.5-inch casserole dish with plastic wrap.

In a small pan over medium heat, combine the strawberries, granulated sugar and 1/4 cup of water. Reduce the heat if needed and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, until the mixture turns a saucy, jammy consistency. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

Scoop the ice cream in a medium bowl. Add the cooled jam mixture to the bowl and fold the two together using a silicone spatula, aiming for jam swirls throughout the ice cream.

Arrange 4 toaster strudels on the bottom of the plastic wrap-lined dish. Dollop the ice cream mixture on top of the toaster strudels. Using an offset spatula, spread the ice cream in an even layer. Top with remaining 4 toaster strudels. Freeze for at least 4 hours, or until the ice cream is completely solid.

Gently warm up the sides of the casserole dish using hot water or a blow torch. Holding the plastic wrap, lift up the ice cream sandwich cluster and place on a cutting board. Slice into 4 equal ice cream sandwiches and return to the freezer.

Place a cooling rack over a larger pan. In a medium bowl, combine the freeze-dried strawberries, powdered sugar, water or lemon juice, and coconut oil. Whisk to combine, adding more liquid, as needed to reach the desired consistency.

Working with an ice cream sandwich at a time, drizzle the frosting over the sandwich using a spoon. Scrape off any excess frosting. Top with sprinkles. Return to freezer and repeat with remaining sandwiches.

To serve, slice each sandwich in half.

HAPPY COOKING xx