This lox pasta recipe breaks all the rules and it’s delicious. We’re taking all the toppings off the lox bagel and throwing them in a big ol’ pot of pasta: smoked lox, cream cheese, capers and all. The result is comforting and satisfying, something you’ll want to make again next week. Enjoy!

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes 4 servings

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RECIPE TUTORIAL VIDEO

LOX PASTA INGREDIENTS

Salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

8 ounces cream cheese

1 small lemon

8 to 12 ounces smoked lox ( pro tip: use nova / double smoked for more flavor )

2 tablespoons drained capers, chopped

12 ounces long pasta, such as linguine or spaghetti

Everything bagel seasoning, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

For cooking the pasta: Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season with a big pinch of salt. Make the lox pasta sauce: Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes, until translucent. Add the cream cheese to the pot, 1/2 cup of water, the zest (1 teaspoon) and juice (1 1/2 tablespoons) of a small lemon. Bring to a simmer. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, press the cream cheese to break it into smaller chunks. Stir with the water to form a thick sauce. Reduce the heat as needed to maintain a constant simmer. Add the lox and capers and stir to incorporate. Remove off the heat. Add the pasta to the pot of boiling water and cook for 3 minutes less than what the packaging calls for. Place the pot of sauce over medium heat. Add the cooked pasta and 2 cups of pasta water to the pot. Bring to a simmer and vigorously stir to combine. Add more pasta water, as needed. Taste and season with more salt, if needed. Serve lox pasta right away with everything seasoning sprinkled on top.

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