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Larry Kerman
6d

Looks good. Two questions: I've never heard of double smoked lox. You're not referring to baked salmon, are you? Any idea who sells that and or if it has any other names? And my second question is whether you actually mean salty belly lox or just any nova salmon? Thanks

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