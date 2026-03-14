SCRAPS

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Emily Nystrom's avatar
Emily Nystrom
Mar 17

I just made these and they are delicious!! I used diced green onions since I didn’t have dill. Also, Aldi’s canned salmon was good on the budget but not the easiest to work with- still tasted great!

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FfsBoise's avatar
FfsBoise
Mar 14

You’re right - the rice paper always gets me. Thanks for the video explainer!

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