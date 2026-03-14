15-Minute Crispy Salmon Dumplings
SCRAPS #90: a high-protein meal for one, in just 15 minutes
When you think of a quick meal, homemade dumplings might not be the first thing to come to mind, but thanks to the already-cooked salmon filling and sturdy rice paper quarters, these gluten-free dumplings won’t require much folding, twisting or steaming, just 4 to 5 minutes of searing in a hot skillet. With 10 minutes of prepping, that results in just 15 minutes of work from start to finish. The salmon dumpling filling is creamy with a hint of smokiness and the seared rice paper contrasts that through its chewy, crispy bite. It’s a meal to remember and a meal to come back to.
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Watch the video tutorial here:
Substitutions:
For a smoked salmon substitute, use a roasted or seared salmon fillet.
If you’re not a fan of cottage cheese, substitute it with 1/4 cup of sour cream, cream cheese or Greek yogurt.
Can’t get your hands on fresh dill? Use chives or a finely sliced scallion instead.
I just made these and they are delicious!! I used diced green onions since I didn’t have dill. Also, Aldi’s canned salmon was good on the budget but not the easiest to work with- still tasted great!
You’re right - the rice paper always gets me. Thanks for the video explainer!