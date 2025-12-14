There is little more satisfying than a hot, crisp potato latke. Whether you’ve mastered the art of latke-making or are looking to expand your palette, these following recipes take the plain latke to the next level. They deliver something for everyone: from dessert latkes to dinner latkes, sweet and sour to savory and spicy, and everything in between. Here are 10 innovative takes on the classic that I think you will really enjoy.

And if you are new to latke-making or want to get more comfortable near the intimidating pot of oil in your kitchen, I wrote an article all about it on The New York Times.

Find the recipes & video tutorials for each latke below:

Schnitzel Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial

Latke Dog Recipe + Video Tutorial

Falafel Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial

Lemon Fennel Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial

Spicy Tuna Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial

Pickle Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial

Cinnamon Sugar Noodle Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial

Dirty Martini Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial

Lox Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial

Miso Maple Mushroom Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial