10 Next-Level Latkes You Need to Try
SCRAPS #86: plus 3 tips to nail them every time
There is little more satisfying than a hot, crisp potato latke. Whether you’ve mastered the art of latke-making or are looking to expand your palette, these following recipes take the plain latke to the next level. They deliver something for everyone: from dessert latkes to dinner latkes, sweet and sour to savory and spicy, and everything in between. Here are 10 innovative takes on the classic that I think you will really enjoy.
And if you are new to latke-making or want to get more comfortable near the intimidating pot of oil in your kitchen, I wrote an article all about it on The New York Times.
Find the recipes & video tutorials for each latke below:
Schnitzel Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial
Latke Dog Recipe + Video Tutorial
Falafel Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial
Lemon Fennel Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial
Spicy Tuna Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial
Pickle Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial
Cinnamon Sugar Noodle Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial
Dirty Martini Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial
Lox Latke Recipe + Video Tutorial
Such a great variety!
Whoever likes it, please enjoy!
But for me, a well weathered♀️, who grew up and lived in Frankfurt am Main -, there's only one Lakes, - the one made just from Potato, a little Onion and a sprinkle of Salt, fried in the pan and served with Apple Sauce and/or Sour Cream❣️
Cinnamon sugar latkes! Why have I never thought of this 😍